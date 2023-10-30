Data from NASA’s WISE Enhances Understanding of Lucy Mission’s Encounter with Asteroid Dinkinesh

NASA’s Lucy mission is on its way to Jupiter’s orbit and is about to have its first encounter with the asteroid Dinkinesh. In preparation for the flyby, researchers have utilized data from NASA’s Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) to update their estimates of the asteroid’s size and surface reflectivity. This new study provides valuable insights into the nature of near-Earth objects.

The main asteroid belt, located between Mars and Jupiter, is home to numerous asteroids, including Dinkinesh. Since Dinkinesh’s orbit brings it close to Lucy’s path, this encounter serves as an opportunity for the mission to test its systems and procedures. By keeping the asteroid within the spacecraft’s science instruments’ fields of view as it flies past at a remarkable speed of 10,000 mph, the team can gain valuable experience for investigating the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, which are primitive small bodies that orbit alongside Jupiter.

The recent study, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters by researchers from the University of Arizona, utilized 13-year-old infrared data from WISE. Although the asteroid Dinkinesh wasn’t initially detected by WISE due to its weak infrared signal, the researchers were able to identify 17 infrared observations of the region where Dinkinesh’s signal could be seen. By aligning and stacking the images, they successfully extracted the asteroid’s signal from the noise.

The analysis of the WISE observations revealed that Dinkinesh has a diameter of approximately half a mile and an albedo consistent with stony (S-type) asteroids. This refined information provides valuable knowledge about this type of asteroid and its similarities to potentially hazardous near-Earth objects. Understanding the formation and origin of small main-belt asteroids like Dinkinesh can provide valuable insights into the nature of near-Earth asteroids.

Looking ahead, NASA’s Near-Earth Object Surveyor (NEO Surveyor) is set to launch in late 2027. This next-generation space telescope will continue the work of NEOWISE, scanning the sky in infrared wavelengths to detect and track asteroids and comets. The technique used to uncover faint signals in WISE observations could enhance NEO Surveyor’s capabilities.

Q: What is the Lucy mission?

A: The Lucy mission is an ongoing NASA mission that aims to investigate the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, a group of primitive small bodies orbiting alongside Jupiter.

Q: What is the asteroid Dinkinesh?

A: Dinkinesh is an asteroid located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It is notable because it will be the first asteroid encountered by the Lucy spacecraft.

Q: What is WISE?

A: WISE (Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) is a NASA spacecraft that was launched in 2009 to create an all-sky infrared map of the universe. It has also been used to detect and track asteroids and comets.

Q: What is albedo?

A: Albedo refers to the measurement of a surface’s reflectivity. In the context of asteroids, it gives scientists insights into the composition and properties of these celestial bodies.

Q: What is NEO Surveyor?

A: NEO Surveyor is a future NASA mission that will utilize infrared wavelengths to scan the sky for asteroids and comets that come close to Earth’s orbit. It will build upon the work of NEOWISE and enhance our understanding of near-Earth objects.