Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Astronomai pastebi miesto dydžio kometą, judančią Žemės link

ByMampho Brescia

Spalis 17, 2023
Astronomai pastebi miesto dydžio kometą, judančią Žemės link

Astronomers have discovered a city-sized comet with freezing cryovolcanoes that is heading towards Earth. Named 12P/Pons-Brooks, this giant space rock is approximately three times the size of Mount Everest. It is classified as a cryovolcanic comet, which means it is a cold volcano constantly emitting icy debris throughout our solar system. The comet follows a 71-year orbit around the sun and was last observed by humans in 1954. Recently, astronomers detected new imagery of the comet, revealing two horns protruding from it.

The comet, located in the Hercules constellation, will make its closest pass to Earth on April 21, 2024. It is predicted to reach a magnitude of +4, indicating its brightness in the sky. A lower magnitude number indicates a brighter object. For comparison, the North Star has a magnitude of +2. Hence, the comet may be visible to the naked eye in May and June of 2024, with its brightest point predicted to be on June 2. After its close approach to Earth, 12P/Pons-Brooks will not be visible to humans again until 2095.

Šaltiniai: nėra

By Mampho Brescia

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Saugesnė žvakių alternatyva: žvakių šildytuvai

Spalis 19, 2023 Gabrielius Botha
Mokslas

Visi keturi RS-25 varikliai, sumontuoti NASA Artemis 2 pagrindiniame etape

Spalis 19, 2023 Gabrielius Botha
Mokslas

Naujos planetos gimimas: tolimoje žvaigždžių sistemoje aptikto planetų susidūrimo įrodymai

Spalis 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Saugesnė žvakių alternatyva: žvakių šildytuvai

Spalis 19, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Visi keturi RS-25 varikliai, sumontuoti NASA Artemis 2 pagrindiniame etape

Spalis 19, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Naujos planetos gimimas: tolimoje žvaigždžių sistemoje aptikto planetų susidūrimo įrodymai

Spalis 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Vandens pasauliai ir okeanografija: žvilgsnis į nežemiškus vandenynus

Spalis 19, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai