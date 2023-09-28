Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

CALIPSO Lidar Satellite baigė 17 metų misiją

ByGabrielius Botha

Rugsėjis 28, 2023
CALIPSO Lidar Satellite baigė 17 metų misiją

The CALIPSO lidar satellite, a joint project between NASA and France’s CNES, has concluded its scientific mission after 17 years of operation. CALIPSO, which stands for Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation, provided valuable insights into climate, weather, and air quality.

Equipped with a sophisticated lidar system, CALIPSO operated in tandem with the cloud-profiling radar system on the CloudSat satellite to record over 10 billion lidar measurements and inform thousands of scientific reports. The satellite’s measurements helped improve understanding of cloud structures, aerosol layers, and various atmospheric processes.

One of CALIPSO’s notable observations includes capturing the plumes of smoke from the massive wildfires that struck Australia in 2020. The satellite observed smoke reaching the stratosphere, one of the highest plumes ever recorded. CALIPSO’s observations also played a crucial role in detecting and measuring the altitude of ash plumes from volcanic eruptions, aiding in flight safety and avoiding potential hazards.

The legacy of CALIPSO extends beyond its scientific contributions. The satellite fostered an international community of data users, with hundreds of students utilizing CALIPSO lidar data for their graduate research. CALIPSO’s successful mission highlights the importance of partnerships, with contributions from NASA, CNES, the Canadian Space Agency, the Jet Propulsion Lab, Ball Aerospace Corporation, and Fibertek.

The CALIPSO lidar satellite has significantly advanced our understanding of climate, weather, and air quality, leaving a lasting impact on atmospheric science research.

Sources: NASA, CNES, Canadian Space Agency, Jet Propulsion Lab, Ball Aerospace Corporation, Fibertek

By Gabrielius Botha

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Tyrimas atskleidžia metano dviračių judėjimo Arkties ežeruose poveikį klimato kaitai

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

NASA ir „SpaceX“ nustatė „Psyche“ misijos spalio mėnesio pradžios datą

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Slapukų parinkčių tvarkymo svarba siekiant suasmenintos internetinės patirties

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Tyrimas atskleidžia metano dviračių judėjimo Arkties ežeruose poveikį klimato kaitai

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA ir „SpaceX“ nustatė „Psyche“ misijos spalio mėnesio pradžios datą

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Slapukų parinkčių tvarkymo svarba siekiant suasmenintos internetinės patirties

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA pratęsia erdvėlaivių „New Horizons“ veiklą daugiadisciplininiam mokslui

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai