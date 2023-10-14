Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Buff-uodegės kamanės netikėti kovos su Azijos širšiais įgūdžiai

ByRobertas Andrius

Spalis 14, 2023
Buff-uodegės kamanės netikėti kovos su Azijos širšiais įgūdžiai

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Exeter has revealed that the buff-tailed bumblebee has a unique and effective method for defending against Asian hornets. Asian hornets are a global problem, invading multiple continents and causing havoc in ecosystems by preying on insects, including important pollinators like bees. The buff-tailed bumblebee, a common species in Europe, is one of their targets.

The researchers observed buff-tailed bumblebee colonies placed at various locations in Spain, with the presence of Asian hornets. Through automated camera monitoring systems, the team recorded over 120 attacks by hornets on the bumblebees. Surprisingly, in every encounter, the bumblebees successfully fought off the hornets using a clever tactic of dropping to the ground when attacked. This caused the hornets to lose their grip or fall, giving the bumblebees the opportunity to engage in a wrestling match until the hornets eventually gave up and left.

The success of the bumblebees in defending themselves is considered an “evolutionary coincidence” since the two species did not co-evolve. It was unexpected for the bumblebees to have a natural resistance to Asian hornets. However, despite their fighting skills, the presence of Asian hornets still negatively impacts the buff-tailed bumblebees. The researchers found that colonies in areas with higher densities of hornets had slower growth rates.

The reason for this impact is still uncertain, but it is likely that the hornets limit the colony’s success. Defending against hornet attacks is energetically costly for the bumblebees, and when hornet abundance is high, it can significantly affect their foraging. The hornets’ persistence and generalist predatory behavior make the attacks worthwhile for them, despite the high failure rate, as they occasionally manage to capture and kill their prey.

Overall, while the buff-tailed bumblebee has developed an impressive defense strategy against Asian hornets, it still faces challenges in areas with high hornet densities. This study highlights the complex dynamics between different species in ecosystems and the importance of understanding their interactions for conservation efforts.

Šaltiniai:
– Communications Biology

By Robertas Andrius

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

NASA atrado asteroidą, artėjantį prie Žemės

Spalis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Paslaptinga Devintos planetos paieška: faktas ar fantastika?

Spalis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Jaunų žvaigždžių spiečius prie juodosios skylės meta iššūkį žvaigždžių formavimosi teorijoms

Spalis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

NASA atrado asteroidą, artėjantį prie Žemės

Spalis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Paslaptinga Devintos planetos paieška: faktas ar fantastika?

Spalis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Jaunų žvaigždžių spiečius prie juodosios skylės meta iššūkį žvaigždžių formavimosi teorijoms

Spalis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Naršykite naktinį dangų „Dark Skies Fringe“ festivalyje Šiaurės Jorko maurų nacionaliniame parke

Spalis 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai