Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Seniausia medinė konstrukcija, kurią kada nors atrado pažengusiems protėviams

ByMampho Brescia

Rugsėjis 21, 2023
Seniausia medinė konstrukcija, kurią kada nors atrado pažengusiems protėviams

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery at Kalambo Falls in Zambia, unearthing the oldest wooden structure ever found, dating back at least 476,000 years. This finding suggests that our ancestors were more advanced than previously believed. The wooden structure, believed to be a platform, walkway, or raised dwelling, was exceptionally well-preserved and showcases evidence of stone tools being used to join two large logs together. A collection of wooden tools, including a wedge and a digging stick, were also discovered at the site.

This discovery challenges the notion that our ancestors were nomadic, as the structure appears to be a permanent dwelling near the waterfalls. The presence of a perennial source of water suggests that our relatives had the capability to plan and construct permanent structures. The study’s lead author, archaeologist Larry Barham, emphasizes that the finding demonstrates the transformative abilities and abstract thinking of our ancestors. He suggests that they used their intelligence, imagination, and skills to create something that had never previously existed.

The high level of water at Kalambo Falls is believed to have preserved the wooden structure over the centuries. Luminescence dating, a new method used by the researchers, revealed the age of the structure and confirmed that it predates the evolution of Homo sapiens. Previous wooden structures dated back around 9,000 years, making this discovery of great significance in understanding the capabilities of our early ancestors.

This finding highlights the cognitive abilities of our ancestors, including planning, visualization, and the ability to create complex structures. It challenges previous assumptions about the capabilities and lifestyles of early humans. While further research is needed to fully understand the purpose and function of the structure, it is clear that our ancestors possessed the capability for advanced thinking and problem-solving.

Šaltiniai:
– Gamta (žurnalas)

By Mampho Brescia

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

NASA erdvėlaivis OSIRIS-REx išleis asteroido mėginio kapsulę nusileisti Jutos dykumoje

Rugsėjis 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

Tikslingo veiksmo ištakos: kūdikių tyrimų įžvalgos

Rugsėjis 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Mokslas

OSIRIS-REx misija: ateivių uolienų egzempliorių sugrąžinimas į Žemę

Rugsėjis 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

NASA erdvėlaivis OSIRIS-REx išleis asteroido mėginio kapsulę nusileisti Jutos dykumoje

Rugsėjis 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Tikslingo veiksmo ištakos: kūdikių tyrimų įžvalgos

Rugsėjis 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

OSIRIS-REx misija: ateivių uolienų egzempliorių sugrąžinimas į Žemę

Rugsėjis 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Indijos „Vikram Lander“ ir „Pragyan Rover“ lieka miego režimu

Rugsėjis 23, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai