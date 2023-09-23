Miesto gyvenimas

Asteroidas 2023 SQ1: artimas susidūrimas su žeme

Rugsėjis 23, 2023
A recent announcement by NASA has revealed that an asteroid known as 2023 SQ1 is on its way towards Earth and will make a close approach in the near future. Measuring about 58 feet in width, this house-sized asteroid is expected to come within a distance of 2.09 million kilometers from our planet on September 24th.

Although this asteroid falls under the category of potentially hazardous asteroids, its small size means that it may not pose a significant threat to Earth. NASA classifies only asteroids larger than 492 feet as potentially hazardous objects. However, it is important to note that even smaller asteroids can cause significant damage, as demonstrated by the Chelyabinsk meteor incident in 2013. The Chelyabinsk meteor, which was just 59 feet wide, injured more than 1,200 people as it exploded over Russia’s southern Urals region.

Space agencies such as NASA continuously monitor the skies for any asteroids approaching our planet. While it is currently beyond human capabilities to prevent an asteroid from impacting Earth, NASA has successfully tested a mission called DART, which was able to divert an asteroid from its course. Such missions are vital in preparing for potential asteroid threats in the future.

In addition, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is set to return to Earth on September 24th, carrying a capsule containing samples collected from the Bennu asteroid. These samples are expected to provide valuable insights into the origin of our solar system and the characteristics of Bennu itself. Understanding the composition and behavior of asteroids like Bennu can aid in the development of strategies to mitigate future asteroid threats.

While the close encounter with asteroid 2023 SQ1 may not pose a significant danger to Earth, it serves as a reminder of the constant vigilance required in monitoring and studying these celestial objects. By increasing our knowledge of asteroids and developing technologies to mitigate potential threats, we can better protect our planet from the impacts of these cosmic visitors.

Šaltiniai:
– NASA – Nacionalinė aeronautikos ir kosmoso administracija

By Vicky Stavropoulou

