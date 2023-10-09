NASA has successfully transported rocket booster segments for the Artemis 2 moon mission via rail. The boosters, provided by Northrop Grumman, will support NASA’s powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket during the mission’s launch in 2024. Each fully assembled and fueled booster weighs 1.6 million pounds (720,000 kg) and is equivalent in mass to four blue whales.

The boosters were transported from Promontory, Utah to a rail yard in Titusville, Florida, near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. These 10 tall segments, ranging in height from 26 to 33 feet, are too large to fit under standard freeway bridges. Instead, they were safely transported by train across eight states, a journey that took several days.

Florida East Coast Railway (FEC), which owns a 351-mile track stretching from Jacksonville to Miami, facilitated the transportation of the boosters. The boosters were then moved from the rail yard to the Kennedy Space Center using NASA’s fleet of mobile car movers. These boosters have previously made the track journey during the space shuttle program as they are recycled from old missions.

The booster segments are currently being prepared at the Rotation, Processing and Surge Facility (RPSF) at Kennedy Space Center. Technicians will conduct critical inspections to ensure the segments have withstood the journey. Once inspections are complete, the segments will be moved to buildup stands, where they will be assembled with other components of the boosters.

The remaining booster pieces will be stored at RPSF until the aft assemblies are ready. All components will then be brought to the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center for stacking in preparation for the Artemis 2 mission launch.

This transportation milestone marks a crucial step towards NASA’s goal of returning humans to the moon. The Artemis program aims to land astronauts, including the first woman and the next man, on the lunar surface by 2024.

