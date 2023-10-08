Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Indijos kosmoso tyrimų organizacija atlieka „Aditya-L1“ saulės observatorijos trajektorijos koregavimo manevrą

ByMampho Brescia

Spalis 8, 2023
Indijos kosmoso tyrimų organizacija atlieka „Aditya-L1“ saulės observatorijos trajektorijos koregavimo manevrą

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre for the Aditya-L1 solar observatory. This manoeuvre ensures that the spacecraft remains on its intended path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). After leaving the Earth’s sphere of influence, the spacecraft is healthy and on track towards L1.

According to ISRO, the trajectory correction manoeuvre was performed on October 6, 2023, for approximately 16 seconds. It was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023. The space agency stated that the manoeuvre guarantees that the spacecraft will enter a halo orbit around L1.

Aditya-L1, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, 2023, from the spaceport in Sriharikota. Prior to its launch, a series of Earth-bound manoeuvres were conducted to give the spacecraft enough momentum for its 125-day journey. These corrective manoeuvres are essential due to the long duration of the mission.

Once placed at Lagrange Point-1, Aditya-L1 will begin its five-year study of the Sun. Lagrange Point-1 is approximately 1.5 million km from Earth and offers advantages such as continuous observations without occultation or eclipses. This allows for uninterrupted data collection to study the Sun’s corona, photon release, and its environment.

The successful trajectory correction manoeuvre by ISRO marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration program. Aditya-L1’s mission to study the Sun aims to unlock new insights about our solar system’s center. With continuous observations and uninterrupted data collection, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the Sun and its various aspects.

Šaltiniai:
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – Hindustan Times
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – The Indian Express

By Mampho Brescia

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Slapukų svarbos privatumui internete supratimas

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha
Mokslas

Aplinkos jutiklių pažeidžiamumas didelės rizikos zonose

Spalis 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

NASA „Psyche“ erdvėlaivio paleidimas gali būti atidėtas dėl prastų oro sąlygų

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Slapukų svarbos privatumui internete supratimas

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Aplinkos jutiklių pažeidžiamumas didelės rizikos zonose

Spalis 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA „Psyche“ erdvėlaivio paleidimas gali būti atidėtas dėl prastų oro sąlygų

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA atrado netoli žemės esantį asteroidą 2023 TF4

Spalis 11, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai