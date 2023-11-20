Scientists Solve Centuries-Old Mystery Behind Purple Smoke from Explosive Gold

Scientists at the University of Bristol have finally uncovered the long-standing secret behind the purple smoke produced when fulminating gold, the world’s first known high explosive, detonates. This finding marks the resolution of a 400-year-old alchemy puzzle that has intrigued researchers for centuries.

Fulminating gold, a compound discovered by alchemists in the 16th century, is composed of various compounds, with ammonia being the primary source of its explosive power. Notably, German alchemist Sebald Schwaertzer observed the distinctly purple smoke emitted by this explosive material in 1585, sparking curiosity among chemists over the years.

Although the chemical composition of fulminating gold has been known for quite some time, the reason behind the purple smoke remained a mystery. While it was previously suspected that gold nanoparticles contributed to its color, this hypothesis lacked concrete evidence. However, Professor Simon Hall and his Ph.D. student Jan Maurycy Uszko from the University of Bristol have now confirmed this theory.

To investigate, the research team created fulminating gold and carefully detonated 5mg samples on aluminum foil. They collected the resulting smoke using copper meshes and analyzed it under a transmission electron microscope. The analysis revealed the presence of spherical gold nanoparticles, thus confirming the role of gold in generating the enigmatic purple smoke.

With this historic puzzle finally solved, Professor Hall and his team are now planning to utilize the same methodology to study the properties of clouds produced by other metal fulminates, such as platinum, silver, lead, and mercury. These materials present intriguing mysteries that have yet to be unravelled.

The research paper titled “Explosive Chrysopoeia” can be accessed on the arXiv preprint server.

