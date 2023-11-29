India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), is actively exploring joint collaborations with prominent global space companies, including Boeing Co., Blue Origin LLC, and Voyager Space Holdings Inc. This development comes as NASA administrator Bill Nelson visits India to strengthen the growing partnership between the United States and India in the field of outer space.

The potential collaborations are expected to involve not only ISRO but also Indian commercial entities, as stated by India’s Department of Space. The involvement of these global space companies signifies the increasing level of cooperation and exchange of expertise between the US and India in the realm of space exploration.

As part of Nelson’s visit, he will be touring facilities in Bengaluru that are engaged in testing and integrating spacecraft for a joint US-Indian Earth-observing mission planned for launch in 2024. This visit reinforces NASA’s deepening alliance with ISRO, which has achieved significant milestones this year, such as successfully landing a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole.

Furthermore, ISRO and NASA are working together to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in the coming year. In addition, India joined the Artemis Accords, a US-led initiative involving more than two dozen countries, signifying its commitment to establishing guiding principles for space exploration.

Blue Origin, a space company founded by Jeff Bezos, has expressed keen interest in utilizing an Indian rocket as a crew capsule for its proposed space station called Orbital Reef in low-Earth orbit. There are also discussions between Blue Origin and Larsen & Toubro Ltd., an Indian manufacturer of engineering equipment, to collaborate on orbital launch capabilities.

Voyager Space Holdings, based in Denver, has announced a preliminary agreement with ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd., to explore the use of Indian rockets for launching and deploying small satellites. They have also signed a memorandum of understanding with ISRO to potentially utilize ISRO’s crewed spacecraft called Gaganyaan for servicing their proposed space station, Starlab.

While Boeing is considering the design and manufacture of a space capsule simulator for India’s human spaceflight project, no contract has been signed yet.

India’s ambitious future projects include launching its first crewed mission in 2025, developing a next-generation launch vehicle and a new launchpad for lunar missions, establishing a space station by 2035, and undertaking missions to Venus and Mars.

