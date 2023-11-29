Get Ready for an Extraordinary Display of the Northern Lights This Weekend

Scientists are predicting that Earth is about to experience a severe geomagnetic storm this weekend. This storm could result in breathtaking displays of the northern lights at mid-latitudes. The alarm was sounded after a solar flare caused three separate coronal mass ejections (CMEs) on the sun, all directed towards Earth, creating an uncommon phenomenon known as a “halo CME.”

A CME is essentially a cloud of magnetic fields and charged particles that emanates from the sun. It travels through space at incredible speeds of up to 1,900 miles per second. The journey from the sun to Earth can take a few days, during which the charged particles accelerate along the Earth’s magnetic field lines. This acceleration leads to the formation of a geomagnetic storm, which is characterized by vivid displays of green and red lights around the polar regions and, on rare occasions, even at mid-latitudes.

Renowned solar physicist Dr. Ryan French expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “Wow, I haven’t seen a halo CME this clear in a long time! Today’s eruption was caused by a large flare, and it is predicted to cause significant aurora later this week.”

According to a NASA model, the CME is expected to reach Earth at midday Universal Time on Friday, December 1. This makes Friday night the optimal time to witness the aurora. However, SpaceWeather.com suggests that it could arrive a day earlier, making Thursday and Friday nights the best times to go aurora hunting.

The intensity of the aurora displays is challenging to predict accurately. However, scientists anticipate the possibility of seeing a severe geomagnetic storm this week. While G1 and G2-class geomagnetic storms are relatively common, there is a chance of encountering G3 and even G4-class storms. G2 storms have been known to cause aurora visible as far south as Colorado and Missouri, so if G3 and G4 storms occur, the aurora could potentially be observed across the entire United States.

To optimize your chances of viewing the northern lights, head to regions just below the Arctic Circle. In North America, observers may catch glimpses of the aurora as a faint glow on the northern horizon. It is crucial to find a dark area away from light pollution, as city lights and sunset afterglow can be easily confused with aurora. If you truly want to witness frequent and brighter displays, consider planning a trip to the Arctic Circle in Alaska, northern Canada, or northern Scandinavia (Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Iceland) within the next two to three years.

Remember to keep your sky clear and your eyes wide open, as this weekend promises an extraordinary celestial spectacle.

Dažniausiai užduodami klausimai (DUK)

1. What causes the northern lights?

The northern lights, scientifically known as aurora borealis, are created when charged particles from the sun enter Earth’s atmosphere and collide with atoms and molecules. These collisions produce energy in the form of light, resulting in the mesmerizing displays of colors that we observe.

2. When is the best time to see the northern lights?

The best time to see the northern lights is during the winter months when the nights are longer and darker. Additionally, the sun’s activity, specifically the solar cycle, affects the frequency and intensity of the aurora. During the solar maximum phase, which occurs every 11 years, sightings of the northern lights become more frequent.

3. Where is the best place to see the northern lights?

The most favorable locations for viewing the northern lights are regions within or near the Arctic Circle, such as Alaska, northern Canada, and northern Scandinavia. These areas offer clearer skies and reduced light pollution, allowing for a better viewing experience.

4. How can I photograph the northern lights?

Photographing the northern lights requires appropriate equipment and techniques. To capture these ethereal lights, use a sturdy tripod to keep your camera stable, set a wide aperture, a high ISO, and a slow shutter speed. Experiment with different settings and be patient, as capturing an impressive photograph of the northern lights often requires practice and perseverance.