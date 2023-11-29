Mokslininkai atranda paslaptingą vandens masę ir atskleidžia naujas vandenyno dinamikos įžvalgas

Scientists have recently made a groundbreaking discovery in the Atlantic Ocean, uncovering a massive water mass that was previously unknown. This newly identified body of water, known as the Atlantic Equatorial Water, stretches from the tip of Brazil to the Gulf of Guinea near West Africa. Its presence challenges previous assumptions about ocean dynamics and opens a new chapter in our understanding of the intricate workings of our planet’s oceans.

Ocean water is far from being homogeneous; rather, it is a complex network of interconnected layers and masses. This colossal water mass, formed by the mixing of distinct bodies of water along the equator, is a testament to the intricate nature of ocean currents and their profound impact on the distribution of water properties.

Traditionally, similar phenomena had been observed in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, but until now, it had eluded scientists in the Atlantic. Viktor Zhurbas, a physicist and oceanologist, highlights the significance of this discovery, stating that the absence of the equatorial water mass in the Atlantic seemed contradictory, considering the common features observed in the other oceans.

To distinguish between different water masses, oceanographers employ temperature-salinity charts that allow them to map the relationships across the ocean. These charts provide essential measurements to determine seawater density. In 1942, equatorial waters were identified in the Pacific and Indian Oceans based on distinct temperature and salinity patterns along lines of constant density.

The discovery of the elusive Atlantic Equatorial Water was made possible through the analysis of data from the Argo program, a global fleet of robotic floats continuously monitoring the world’s oceans. This remarkable finding adds to our knowledge of ocean mixing processes, bringing us closer to fully understanding the global transport of heat, oxygen, and nutrients that is vital for our planet’s health.

Published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, this discovery marks a significant milestone in oceanography and highlights the importance of continuous exploration and monitoring of our oceans. By unraveling the mysteries of the deep, scientists can paint a more accurate picture of our world’s fundamental water masses and their impact on Earth’s delicate balance.

