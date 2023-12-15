Genetic Origin of Morning People: A Neanderthal Legacy

A recent study has shed light on the origins of our preference for waking up early, suggesting that genetic material passed down from our Neanderthal ancestors may have contributed to this characteristic. By utilizing ancient DNA from Neanderthals, as well as large-scale genetic studies and artificial intelligence, researchers have identified genetic evidence for differences in the circadian clocks of Neanderthals and modern humans.

Around 700,000 years ago, Neanderthals migrated into Eurasia, encountering new environments with higher latitudes and greater seasonal variations in daylight and temperature. These factors likely influenced the development of their circadian rhythms. Moreover, interbreeding between Neanderthals and Eurasian modern humans further contributed to the potential inheritance of circadian variants.

To explore this hypothesis, the researchers analyzed genetic variants that had been transferred from Neanderthals to modern humans. Drawing from a large cohort of several hundred thousand people, they discovered numerous introgressed variants that affected sleep preference. Most notably, these variants consistently increased “morningness,” indicating a genetic influence on the propensity to wake up early.

This preference for early rising appears to be advantageous for individuals living nearer the higher latitudes of Europe. A shortened period of the circadian clock, associated with increased morningness, allows for faster alignment of sleep/wake patterns with external cues. This adaptation is observed in various animal species inhabiting higher latitudes.

The findings of this study provide intriguing insights into our evolutionary history. The propensity to be a morning person may have been beneficial for our ancestors living in Europe’s higher latitudes and thus became a Neanderthal genetic characteristic worth preserving.

Lead author John A. Capra from the University of California at San Francisco highlights the significance of this research, stating, “By analyzing the bits of Neanderthal DNA that remain in modern human genomes, we discovered a remarkable trend: many of them have effects on the control of circadian genes in modern humans and consistently increase the propensity to be a morning person. This change aligns with the effects of living at higher latitudes on the circadian clocks of animals and likely enables a more rapid adjustment to changing seasonal light patterns.”

As we continue to unravel the complexities of our genetic makeup, it becomes increasingly clear that our early morning wakefulness may have deep roots in our Neanderthal heritage.