A team of researchers from Zhejiang University recently conducted a study on the risk assessment and remediation of retired industrial parks in developing countries, focusing on a specific coastal industrial park in Zhejiang Province, China. The complexity of pollution sources and migration properties in these parks poses challenges for comprehensive risk assessment.

Retired industrial parks in developing countries often face issues of pollution and contamination, posing threats to both human health and the environment. In China, for instance, a nationwide soil survey in 2014 revealed that over 34% of soil samples from retired industrial sites exceeded the national soil quality standard. To address this issue, the Soil Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan was launched with the aim of resetting 95% of contaminated sites for future use by 2030.

Redeveloping retired industrial sites can bring significant benefits to society, the economy, and the environment. However, it also presents environmental challenges, specifically regarding the potential human exposure to pollutants during the redevelopment process. Accurate risk assessment and efficient classification of risk zones are crucial for effective remediation efforts that protect human health and the environment.

The study conducted by the team of Professor Lizhong Zhu aimed to assess the risk of a large-scale retired industrial park and provide a basis for accurate classification and grading of risk zones. The researchers identified characteristic organic pollutants and analyzed their spatial distribution in soil and groundwater. They also established the spatial association of organic pollutants across multimedia using the Geodetector model, improving source identification and risk assessment. Additionally, they assessed the carcinogenic and non-carcinogenic risks of organic pollutants through exposure pathways and determined remediation goals based on future land use patterns.

This comprehensive approach to risk evaluation provides a practical tool for the classification, grading, and zoning of retired industrial parks. The study provides valuable insights into the distribution and migration characteristics of organic pollution in industrial parks, aiding in the fine portrayal of pollution and the development of effective remediation strategies.

In conclusion, the assessment and remediation of retired industrial parks in developing countries are crucial for addressing pollution and protecting human health. The research conducted by the team from Zhejiang University contributes to the understanding and management of risk in these parks, providing insights and tools for future remediation efforts.