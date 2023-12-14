Mokslininkai nustato kosmose dalijimosi įrodymų, nurodydami į ypač sunkius branduolius

A breakthrough study conducted by scientists at the DOE/Los Alamos National Laboratory has uncovered compelling evidence supporting the occurrence of fission in the cosmos. By analyzing r-process element abundances observed in stars, the researchers discovered a potential signature indicating the production of superheavy nuclei beyond the heaviest elements on the periodic table. This finding challenges previous beliefs and opens up new possibilities for understanding the formation of heavy elements.

Traditionally, it was thought that fission did not occur outside of laboratory settings, with no conclusive evidence to support its existence in cosmic environments. However, by utilizing the latest observational data, the scientists identified correlations between different groups of elements, specifically light precision metals like silver and rare earth nuclei such as europium. The increasing elements in one group were found to correspond to the increasing elements in the other group, suggesting a consistent process at work.

To explore the potential of fission, the scientists relied on fission models as a means to interpret experiments and complete data sets. These models, which have proven to be highly accurate when compared to measured data, allowed for extrapolations in the absence of direct measurements. This study confirms the role of fission in heavy element synthesis and highlights the need to consider both short-lived and long-lived species in nuclear inputs.

Matthew Mumpower, a theoretical physicist involved in the research, expressed the significance of these findings, stating, “This is incredibly profound and is the first evidence of fission operating in the cosmos, confirming a theory we proposed several years ago. As we’ve acquired more observations, the cosmos says, ‘Hey, there’s a signature here, and it can only come from fission.'”

The study not only reinforces the presence of fission but also indicates the possibility of heavy elements with an atomic mass of 260. Insights gained from this research could have far-reaching implications for our understanding of the universe and the processes that shape it.

By establishing the association between fission and the observed elemental abundances in a sample of stars, the study provides strong evidence supporting the occurrence of fission in cosmic environments. The confirmation of this mechanism, which scientists have pondered since the 1950s, sheds light on the complex nature of element formation and the intricate processes that occur beyond the realms of our Laboratory.

Ian U. Roederer, Nicole Vassh, Erika Holmbeck et al. Element abundance patterns in stars indicate fission of nuclei heavier than uranium. Science. DOI: 10.1126/science.adf1341