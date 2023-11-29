Nauja revoliucinė vaizdo gavimo technika padeda geriau suprasti korinio signalizaciją

A team of researchers at MIT has developed a groundbreaking imaging technique that allows scientists to observe multiple molecules within living cells simultaneously. The technique, described in a study published in the journal Cell, opens up new possibilities for studying the complex molecular signaling networks that drive cellular function.

In the past, fluorescence microscopes were limited in their ability to distinguish between a limited number of colors, making it difficult to capture the full range of molecular activity within cells. However, the new technique developed by Dr. Edward Boyden and his team overcomes this limitation by using fluorescent reporter proteins that blink on and off at different rates. By imaging cells over time and computationally extracting each fluorescent signal, the researchers can track the changing levels of multiple target proteins simultaneously.

This breakthrough has significant implications for our understanding of various biological processes. By observing how networks of signals interact within cells, scientists can gain valuable insights into phenomena such as cell aging, cancer metastasis, and learning and memory in the brain. For example, the technique could shed light on the molecular changes that occur during cell division cycles, as well as provide a clearer picture of nutrient response, gene expression changes, and neural signaling.

“The ability to visualize multiple molecules within cells in real-time is a game-changer,” said Dr. Boyden. “It allows us to explore the dynamic interplay between different signaling pathways and better understand how cells function.”

Q: How does the new imaging technique work?

A: The technique makes use of fluorescent reporter proteins that blink on and off at different rates. By imaging cells over time and computationally extracting each fluorescent signal, researchers can track changing levels of multiple target proteins simultaneously.

Q: What are the potential applications of this technique?

A: This technique has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of phenomena such as cell aging, cancer metastasis, learning and memory in the brain, and more by revealing how networks of signals interact.

Q: How does this technique differ from previous fluorescence microscopy methods?

A: Previous fluorescence microscopy methods were limited in their ability to distinguish between a limited number of colors. The new technique overcomes this limitation by exponentially increasing the number of molecular signals that can be visualized.

Q: Is the implementation of this technique complex?

A: No, the implementation of this technique is straightforward and can be done using basic light microscopes that are already widely available in labs.