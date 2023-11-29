Xiaomi teases ສີ່ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບ 50 MP ແລະ Aperture ປ່ຽນແປງໄດ້ສໍາລັບໂທລະສັບສະຫຼາດ 14 Ultra ທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງ

Xiaomi has recently launched its 14 and 14 Pro smartphones, wowing consumers with their three 50 MP cameras. However, it seems that the tech giant has saved the best for last. A new report suggests that Xiaomi is planning to announce the 14 Ultra smartphone, which will feature not three, but an impressive four 50 MP cameras.

What really sets the Xiaomi 14 Ultra apart from its counterparts is the introduction of a variable aperture. While this may not be a groundbreaking concept for Xiaomi, as the 14 and 14 Pro already offer a two-step lens that can switch between f/1.4 and f/4.0, the Ultra takes it a step further. With a faster f/1.6 to f/4.0 variable aperture on its main sensor, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra promises to deliver enhanced low-light photography and better depth of field.

Compared to its predecessors, such as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra with its f/1.9 aperture, the rumored Sony LYT-900 sensor combined with the variable aperture on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to propel the smartphone’s camera capabilities to new heights. Furthermore, Xiaomi has introduced a unique feature that allows the lens to adjust during video recording, based on the amount of light reaching the sensor. This innovation provides users with greater flexibility and opens up new creative possibilities.

Photography enthusiasts and content creators have eagerly awaited the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, as it promises to redefine what is possible in smartphone photography. With its four 50 MP cameras and the groundbreaking variable aperture technology, Xiaomi is set to captivate users with exceptional image quality and versatility.

