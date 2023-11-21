ເປັນຫຍັງຄົນຈຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຕົວກະຕຸ້ນສອງຢ່າງ?

Why aren’t people getting bivalent booster?

In recent years, there has been a concerning decline in the number of individuals receiving the bivalent booster vaccine. This vaccine, also known as the BBV, is a crucial tool in preventing the spread of certain diseases. However, despite its proven effectiveness, many people are opting out of receiving this important booster shot. So, why aren’t people getting the bivalent booster?

One of the main reasons for this decline is a lack of awareness. Many individuals simply do not know about the importance of the bivalent booster and its role in maintaining immunity against specific diseases. The bivalent booster is designed to provide an additional dose of protection against two specific pathogens, typically given several years after the initial vaccination. However, without proper education and information, people may not understand the necessity of this booster shot.

Another factor contributing to the low uptake of the bivalent booster is vaccine hesitancy. Some individuals may have concerns or doubts about the safety or efficacy of vaccines in general. This hesitancy can be fueled by misinformation or misconceptions spread through social media or other sources. It is crucial to address these concerns and provide accurate information to ensure people make informed decisions about their health.

In conclusion, the decline in people receiving the bivalent booster is a concerning trend. Lack of awareness and vaccine hesitancy are major contributing factors. It is essential to educate the public about the importance of this booster shot and address any concerns or doubts individuals may have. By doing so, we can ensure that more people receive the bivalent booster and help protect our communities from the spread of preventable diseases.