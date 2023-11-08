WhatsApp ນຳສະເໜີຄຸນສົມບັດໃໝ່ໃນການອັບເດດເບຕ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ

WhatsApp, the renowned instant messaging app, continues to enhance its user experience with frequent updates and new features. The developers recently unveiled two beta updates on Android, bringing exciting additions. These updates include the reinstatement of Muted updates and the introduction of polls within Channels.

Muted updates, which disappeared from the main Updates tab after the arrival of Channels, have made a comeback in version v2.23.24.11 of the Android beta app. Previously, users could access Muted updates through the three-dot menu in the Updates tab, but the direct display in the main tab offers greater convenience.

Shortly after, version v2.23.24.12 was released, showcasing the new ability to create and share polls within Channels. While this feature resembles the existing polls in one-on-one and group chats, there are some notable differences.

To maintain accuracy and prevent spam, Channel polls restrict users to one choice each. Moreover, to protect voter privacy, Channel polls are anonymous, ensuring that participants’ choices remain confidential.

The addition of polls within Channels opens up various possibilities. Communities can utilize this feature to gather feedback, while businesses can run contests and giveaways. The return of Muted updates also caters to users who prefer to keep their status updates muted. With this functionality, users can conveniently view all muted status updates in one place without navigating through multiple menus.

As of now, these features are exclusive to a limited number of users on the beta app. The WhatsApp beta program is often at full capacity, so it may take some time before regular users observe these updates in the stable public app.

ຄໍາ​ຖາມ

1. How can I access Muted updates in the beta app?

Users can directly display Muted updates in the main tab of the beta app, eliminating the need to access them through the three-dot menu in the Updates tab.

2. Can I see who voted in Channel polls?

No, Channel polls are anonymous, ensuring voter privacy. Participants’ choices remain confidential, and no one can identify individual votes.

3. How can businesses benefit from the new poll feature?

Businesses can use the poll feature within Channels to gather feedback from their community members or run engaging contests and giveaways.

4. When can regular users expect to see these new features?

Since the beta app has limited capacity, it may take some time before regular users can access the new features in the stable public app.