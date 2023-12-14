SiriusXM ເປີດເຜີຍແອັບ ແລະປະສົບການເວັບທີ່ປັບປຸງໃໝ່

SiriusXM is taking a leap into the future by blurring the boundaries between its satellite streaming radio service and internet-based streaming music. The company recently unveiled a redesigned app and web presence as part of its new generation of offerings. But that’s not all – SiriusXM is also simplifying its pricing structure to cater to users who solely want the app without a satellite subscription.

For just $10 a month, subscribers to the new plan will have access to all the features and content available with a traditional satellite subscription. This means enjoying uninterrupted listening from any device, be it a phone, tablet, web browser, or even in the car via CarPlay or Android Auto. With this announcement, it’s only natural to question the necessity of a satellite subscription. However, SiriusXM has made it clear that it isn’t phasing out its satellite service any time soon. Instead, they believe in offering choice and reaching as many users as possible through different avenues.

While the updated app and web experience are exciting, it is the integration of their “360L” experience into cars that truly stands out. This integration aims to further blend satellite and IP-based infotainment. New car owners can expect interactive content as part of the built-in SiriusXM experience. Although it was demonstrated with beta software in a Cadillac Lyric, the company emphasized that what was shown is not the final product. They acknowledged that existing systems have limitations in terms of user interface enhancements.

Where the possibilities lie is in expanding content offerings. Alongside the revamped app and web experience, SiriusXM is introducing a range of new channels including Alt2K, Flex2K, as well as dedicated channels featuring renowned artists such as Shaggy, Kelly Clarkson, John Mayer, Dolly Parton, Smokey Robinson, and podcast company Audiochuck.

Overall, SiriusXM’s new app and web experience signify an exciting step forward in the evolution of their services. With a simplified pricing structure and expanded content offerings, the company is poised to provide a comprehensive and immersive audio experience to its loyal users across various platforms.