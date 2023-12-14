ເວລາແລະຄວາມອົດທົນ: ການປິ່ນປົວຫມາກູ້ໄພ

Time heals all wounds, even those of our four-legged friends. When my family adopted Archie, a yellow Labrador, during the pandemic, we knew that he had some physical and mental ailments that needed to be addressed. While it wasn’t easy to treat his anxieties, the combination of time and doggy Prozac has made a significant difference in his well-being.

Archie had a tough time being left alone. He would bark incessantly, climb on the furniture, and become destructive in the kitchen. Even though we didn’t go out often due to the pandemic, we had to hire someone to be with him when we did. Medications prescribed by our vet and natural products didn’t seem to have much effect, and in one incident, Archie consumed a whole bag of CBD chews, leading to unpleasant consequences.

However, as time went on, we noticed a change in Archie’s behavior. We decided to try a different approach – recording a Zoom lecture given by my wife, Ruth, and playing it on a talking picture frame while we were away. The sight of Ruth’s image and voice seemed to provide a sense of comfort for Archie. We also set up Ring cameras in the house to monitor his activities, which revealed that he would walk around a bit and then settle down by the study door, where the recording played.

Although there were a few bumps along the way, such as Archie pushing open the study door, we continued with the routine. We also made changes to the house to prevent any mishaps, like securing the trash can and clearing the counters of food. Additionally, we started taking Archie with us on little errands, allowing him to experience new environments and interactions.

While Archie may still have some lingering anxieties and quirks, we have learned that healing takes time for both humans and animals. We have questioned our decision to adopt him at times, but ultimately, we are grateful to have him as part of our family. And it seems that he is also grateful to have us.

Time, patience, and finding creative solutions can make a world of difference for rescue dogs like Archie. It is a reminder that healing is not always a linear process, but with love and commitment, we can help our furry companions overcome their past traumas and thrive in their new homes.