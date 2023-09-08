ຊີວິດເມືອງ

ເປີດຕົວເທັກໂນໂລຍີໃໝ່ ແລະພະລັງຂອງ AI

ຂ່າວ

Deep Silver ແລະ Starbreeze Studios ປ່ອຍ Trailer ໃໝ່ ແລະພາບຫນ້າຈໍສໍາລັບ PAYDAY 3, ແນະນໍາ Pearl and Joy

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Deep Silver ແລະ Starbreeze Studios ປ່ອຍ Trailer ໃໝ່ ແລະພາບຫນ້າຈໍສໍາລັບ PAYDAY 3, ແນະນໍາ Pearl and Joy

Deep Silver and Starbreeze Studios have unveiled a new trailer and screenshots for PAYDAY 3, showcasing two new playable characters, Pearl and Joy. These characters join the original gang of criminals, Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf, and Chains, bringing the total number of heisters to six at the game’s launch.

Pearl, an expert con artist and infiltrator, is skilled at running scams and navigating high society. She is meticulous in her planning and always prepared for any situation, even resorting to using her own weapons when necessary. Joy, on the other hand, is a genius hacker and security expert who adds a unique combination of strength and subterfuge to the crew. With her disregard for the law and twisted sense of humor, Joy is an unpredictable wildcard during any heist.

In addition to the introduction of these new characters, the developers have also revealed the post-launch content roadmap for PAYDAY 3. The plan includes four downloadable content packs, namely “Syntax Error,” “Boys in Blue,” “The Land of the Free,” and “Fear and Greed,” scheduled for release in the coming months. These packs will introduce new content such as seasonal events, playable characters, enemies, weapons, Unreal Engine 5 upgrades, cosmetics, quality-of-life improvements, and new features.

PAYDAY 3 is set to release on September 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:
- ເງິນເລິກ
– Starbreeze Studios

By Mampho Brescia

Post ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ

ຂ່າວ

Warbits+: ເປີດ Beta Sign-Ups Now Live ສໍາລັບມືຖື ແລະ PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ຂ່າວ

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງມໍລະດົກຂອງວັນທີ 9/11: ການໃຫ້ກຽດຜູ້ທີ່ສູນເສຍແລະຈື່ຈໍາຄວາມໂສກເສົ້າ

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
ຂ່າວ

ສິ່ງທີ່ຄາດຫວັງໃນການອັບເດດຊອບແວ iOS 17 ທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງ

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

ທ່ານພາດ

ຂ່າວ

Warbits+: ເປີດ Beta Sign-Ups Now Live ສໍາລັບມືຖື ແລະ PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ຜູ້ຜະລິດ Foxconn ຂອງ Apple ຈະຈັດສົ່ງ iPhone 15 ທີ່ຜະລິດໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ, ຂະຫຍາຍການຜະລິດນອກປະເທດຈີນ.

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ທີມງານສາກົນສໍາເລັດການຈັດລໍາດັບຂອງ Y Chromosome, ເປີດເຜີຍ Genes ໂປຣຕີນໃຫມ່

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ລະບົບ Badge ໃໝ່ໃນ NBA 2K24 ໄດ້ຮັບ Backlash ຈາກຜູ້ຫຼິ້ນເກມ

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ