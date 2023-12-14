ການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງ Amtrak ໃນລັດ Ohio: ການຊຸກຍູ້ການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່, ການເຕີບໂຕທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ, ແລະການສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທໍາ

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has taken a significant step in expanding Amtrak services in Ohio by selecting four priority routes. In an announcement made by US Senator Sherrod Brown, it was revealed that these routes will receive $500,000 in federal funding each through the FRA’s Corridor Identification and Development Program. This funding will support the planning work required to identify track improvements, new stations, and necessary equipment or facilities for passenger service.

The selected routes are as follows:

1. The 3C+D Corridor: This will establish new service between Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Cincinnati.

2. The Midwest Connect Corridor: A new service will run between Chicago, Columbus, and Pittsburgh.

3. Service between Cleveland, Toledo, and Detroit.

4. Daily service on The Cardinal line, which connects Cincinnati to Chicago, Washington D.C., and New York City.

These expansions aim to extend Amtrak’s reach beyond coastal areas, providing improved transportation opportunities for Ohio residents and enhancing connectivity throughout the Midwest. Senator Brown highlighted the benefits of these routes, stating that they would generate business growth, create jobs, and foster community connections in Ohio.

Although the initial funding has been secured, future rounds of federal funding will be crucial to fully develop these lines. It is anticipated that the Ohio corridors will receive priority in future funding competitions, according to Senator Brown’s press release. While federal funding is expected to cover the initial costs, ongoing support from the state or local entities will likely be necessary for long-term sustainability.

The FRA has reached out to members of Congress to notify them of the funding decisions, with an official announcement expected later this week. These developments align with the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law by President Joe Biden, which allocated approximately $66 billion for Amtrak expansion nationwide.

The planning process for these new routes is anticipated to be time-consuming, with Stu Nicholson, Executive Director of All Aboard Ohio, suggesting that it may take four to five years before service commences. However, the anticipation is high, and various organizations and government bodies, such as the Ohio Rail Development Commission and the city of Columbus, have already engaged in preparations and applications to secure funding.

Amidst these exciting developments, a map of the proposed Amtrak expansion in Ohio has been shared by Senator Brown’s office on social media, highlighting the potential impact and improved connectivity across the state.