Nicolas Cage ສະແດງຄວາມຮັກຕໍ່ San Francisco ໃນງານ SFFilm Festival Awards Night

Actor Nicolas Cage stole the show at the SFFilm Festival Awards Night where he showered his affection for the captivating city of San Francisco. Cage, who has owned multiple properties in the city, reminisced about his fond memories of the “cold, beautiful, misty weather, Queen Anne Victorians and motorcycles” that define San Francisco’s unique charm.

The acclaimed actor revealed that some of his most cherished moments were spent in the city during his early years. San Francisco holds a special place in his heart as he spent quality time with his cousins and family during his formative years. Cage went on to say, “Any chance I’m invited back—I want to be here.”

Cage’s love affair with San Francisco extends beyond mere nostalgia. He used to roam the streets on his motorcycle, taking in the scenic beauty that the city has to offer. And the first home Cage ever bought was a Queen Anne Victorian on Franklin Street, where he had an incredible time.

But Cage’s connection to the city goes deeper. He studied at San Francisco’s prestigious American Conservatory Theater, honing his acting skills and laying the foundation for his illustrious career in Hollywood. The city’s vibrant theater scene provided the perfect platform for Cage to develop his talent and passion for acting.

In recognition of his remarkable contributions to the world of cinema, Cage was presented with a lifetime achievement award by musician Tom Waits during the SFFILM event. This well-deserved honor further solidifies Cage’s place among the acting greats and highlights the profound impact he has made throughout his career.

Nicolas Cage’s adoration for San Francisco is evident in his words and experiences. From his early memories to his successful acting journey, the city has played an integral role in shaping the person he is today. San Francisco’s allure continues to captivate not only tourists but also renowned individuals like Cage, who consider the city a cherished home away from home.