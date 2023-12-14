Macquarie ເພີ່ມເປົ້າຫມາຍລາຄາໃນ Microsoft, ອ້າງເຖິງທ່າແຮງລາຍໄດ້ຂອງ AI Copilot

Macquarie, a leading financial services company, has raised its price target on Microsoft to $430.00, up from $405.00, while maintaining an Outperform rating. The decision was driven by the potential revenue opportunities presented by Microsoft’s AI copilot portfolio, which Macquarie estimates could bring in approximately $9.1 billion in additional revenue.

According to the analysis, Microsoft’s AI copilot products have the potential to generate a significant increase in revenue with a high gross margin ranging between 61% and 91%. In the base-case scenario, this could result in a $0.49 increase in earnings per share (EPS) by the fiscal year 2026. However, in an optimistic scenario with higher uptake and user density per machine, the boost to EPS could reach as high as $2.17.

The revenue potential of Microsoft’s AI copilot portfolio was assessed by analyzing the adoption rates of each product by the end of the fiscal year 2025. Industry insights from AI leaders suggest that enterprises will spend the 2024 fiscal year evaluating and pilot-testing these applications. Significant adoption is expected to follow in 2025, once the initial assessments are completed and data on the effectiveness of AI copilots is available.

Commenting on the revenue potential, analysts from Macquarie stated, “In our base case, we estimate that Microsoft could generate ~$7.3bn of incremental ARR from M365 Copilot by the end of FY’25E from the ~20mn users that our 5% uptake rate implies. We believe this is reasonable as M365 Copilot is available for purchase at a price of $30/user/month by M365 E3 or E5 customers, or by small and mid-sized businesses with M365 Business Standard or Business Premium licenses.”

Macquarie’s increased price target reflects the potential growth opportunities for Microsoft through its AI copilot portfolio. With the anticipated revenue and EPS boost, the company is expected to continue its positive performance in the coming years.