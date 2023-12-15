Childhood Memories on a Wisconsin Dairy Farm

Summary: A personal reflection on growing up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, where the author would sing to turkeys as a child and reminisces about their family’s agricultural roots.

Growing up on a dairy farm in northeast Wisconsin, I had my fair share of unique experiences. One of my fondest memories involves singing to turkeys as an 8-year-old. While it may sound unusual, it was a cherished pastime of mine.

Living on Cheese Factory Road, our farm was part of a long-standing tradition of agriculture in Wisconsin. Despite being a modest 180-acre operation, small family farms like ours thrived in those days. It was a time when hard work and endless opportunities were the norm.

Taking care of the turkeys and geese was one of my responsibilities on the farm. While they lived in coops to protect them from predators, my father believed they should have some supervised freedom. So, daily, I would release them and use a stick as my makeshift microphone. I would sing to them, believing that this practice would prepare me for a future singing career.

Reflecting on those days now, I realize that my childhood on the farm shaped me in more ways than one. It taught me the value of hard work, the joy of connecting with nature, and the importance of family traditions. Growing up surrounded by fields, cows, and barns, I gained a deep appreciation for the land and a sense of responsibility towards it.

While the landscape of agriculture has changed significantly since then, with larger industrial farms taking precedence, the memories of our small family farm continue to hold a special place in my heart. It was a time of simplicity, community, and the unbreakable bond between humans and animals.

As I look back on my childhood on the dairy farm in Wisconsin, I am grateful for the unique experiences and memories that have shaped me into the person I am today.