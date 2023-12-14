John Smoltz Takes on a New Challenge: Pursuing a PGA Tour Champions Card

Professional athlete John Smoltz, known for his successful career in Major League Baseball (MLB), is now setting his sights on a different sport: golf. The 55-year-old MLB Hall of Famer has become a familiar face in the celebrity pro-am circuit and has even participated in PGA Tour Champions events in the past. However, Smoltz is now attempting to take his golf skills to the next level by earning a PGA Tour Champions card.

Smoltz recently qualified for the Final Stage of Q-School at TPC Scottsdale, putting him in the running for a Tour card. This stage is notoriously difficult, with only the top five players out of the 78 in the field securing exemptions for the PGA Tour Champions in 2024. Smoltz will need to prove his mettle over four grueling rounds, facing tough competition from former PGA Tour players like Shaun Micheel, Notah Begay III, Omar Uresti, Daniel Chopra, Greg Chalmers, and Jason Bohn.

While it is rare for a professional athlete to transition successfully into a different sport, Smoltz is hoping to make history by joining the ranks of those who have excelled in multiple athletic endeavors. His dedication to honing his golf skills has been evident through his participation in various events and his commitment to improving his game. This pursuit of a PGA Tour Champions card showcases Smoltz’s passion for competition and his desire to continually challenge himself.

Regardless of the outcome, Smoltz’s journey serves as an inspiration to athletes and fans alike. It is a testament to the power of perseverance and the pursuit of new opportunities. Smoltz’s venture into golf highlights the limitless potential that lies within individuals, showcasing their ability to carve new paths and redefine their own success.