ຫົວຂໍ້ໃໝ່: ຜູ້ໃຊ້ມືຖື Samsung ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ອັບເດດຊອບແວຄວາມປອດໄພເພື່ອຫຼີກເວັ້ນການຂູດຮີດ

Summary: The Indian government’s Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) has issued a high-risk warning regarding multiple vulnerabilities affecting Samsung Mobile Android versions 11 through 14. These vulnerabilities can potentially allow hackers to bypass security restrictions, access sensitive information, and execute arbitrary code on targeted systems. CERT-In recommends Samsung mobile phone users to update their security software promptly to mitigate the risks associated with these vulnerabilities.

According to a recent CERT-In Vulnerability Note, researchers have discovered critical security issues in Samsung products that could have severe consequences if exploited. The vulnerabilities stem from various factors such as improper access control, flaws in facial recognition software, authorization issues with certain apps, incorrect error handling, memory corruption vulnerabilities, data size verification errors, unvalidated user input, and app interaction hijacking.

The identified vulnerabilities pose significant threats, potentially enabling attackers to trigger heap overflow and stack-based buffer overflow, gain access to device SIM PIN, send broadcasts with elevated privileges, compromise sandbox data, bypass Knox Guard lock, access arbitrary files, execute arbitrary code, and compromise targeted systems. This wide range of vulnerabilities affects Samsung Mobile Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14, putting several Samsung devices at risk, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Flip 5, and Galaxy Fold 5.

To protect their devices, Samsung mobile users are strongly advised to follow these measures:

1. Apply Security Updates: Promptly install security updates provided by Samsung through their official security advisory. Check for updates in the device settings and download and install them to ensure the latest security patches are applied.

2. Exercise Caution: Until the update is applied, be cautious while using the affected devices, especially when interacting with untrusted sources or unknown applications.

3. Keep Apps Up to Date: Update all apps regularly, as outdated apps can also contain vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit. Visit the Google Play Store to check for and install updates.

4. Install Apps from Trusted Sources: Only download and install apps from trusted sources like the Google Play Store. Avoid third-party websites as they may host malicious apps.

5. Beware of Phishing: Do not click on links in emails or messages from unknown senders, as they may lead to phishing websites designed to steal personal information.

By following these security measures, Samsung mobile users can significantly reduce their risk of exploitation through these vulnerabilities.