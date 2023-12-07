ຫົວຂໍ້: Flipkart ແນະນໍາເຄື່ອງມືການວິເຄາະຜິວຫນັງປະຕິວັດສໍາລັບການດູແລຜິວຫນັງສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ

Summary: Flipkart, in collaboration with ModiFace, has launched an innovative skin analysis tool called Advanced Skin Analyser. This AI-based feature provides personalized skincare recommendations and product suggestions based on a user’s skin type and concerns. With the increasing demand for tailored shopping experiences, Flipkart aims to enhance the customer experience by leveraging next-gen technology and offering detailed insights about skin health.

Flipkart, a leading e-commerce marketplace in India, has introduced a groundbreaking tool called the Advanced Skin Analyser. Developed in collaboration with ModiFace, an AR technology provider for the beauty industry, this AI-based feature revolutionizes the way individuals approach their skincare regimen.

Recognizing the demand for personalized and data-driven shopping experiences, Flipkart aims to cater to shoppers’ specific skincare needs. By taking a selfie and answering a few simple questions about their age and skin type, users can receive a customized skin evaluation within minutes. The Advanced Skin Analyser provides an objective scoring of various dimensions of skin health, including pores, wrinkles, pigmentation, radiance, fine lines, acne, and firmness. Based on these assessments, the tool recommends a specific care routine and offers customized product recommendations across seven stages, from cleansing to protection.

This innovative tool simplifies the traditional skin diagnosis process and allows users to effortlessly purchase the recommended products directly from Flipkart’s skincare catalog. With the Skin Analyser feature, customers can have confidence in their skincare choices as they receive tailored recommendations based on their specific skin needs.

The collaboration between Flipkart and ModiFace has yielded impressive results. Users who interact with the Skin Analyser typically spend an average of seven minutes from the initial assessment to receiving product recommendations. This indicates that customers find the analysis and recommendations highly relevant and engaging. Furthermore, Flipkart has experienced a 21% increase in conversion on products enabled with the Skin Analyser, underscoring the tool’s rapid adoption and its ability to capture user interest.

Flipkart’s commitment to leveraging next-gen technology and ModiFace’s expertise in beauty and technology bring forth a powerful tool that enhances the customer shopping experience. By combining data-driven insights with advanced AI algorithms, Flipkart aims to provide a more informed and personalized skincare journey for its customers.

