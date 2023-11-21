ວັກຊີນປ້ອງກັນການເປັນໂຣກ shingles ຢຸດເຈົ້າຈາກການເປັນໂຣກ shingles ບໍ?

Does the Shingles Vaccine Stop You from Getting Shingles?

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a painful viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. It typically affects older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems. The good news is that there is a vaccine available to prevent shingles, but does it guarantee complete protection? Let’s delve into this question and explore the facts.

The shingles vaccine, known as Zostavax, has been widely used since its approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2006. However, in 2017, a more effective vaccine called Shingrix was introduced, which is now the preferred choice for preventing shingles. Both vaccines work by boosting the immune system’s response to the varicella-zoster virus.

While the shingles vaccine significantly reduces the risk of developing shingles, it does not provide complete immunity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Shingrix vaccine is about 90% effective in preventing shingles. This means that even if you have been vaccinated, there is still a small chance you may develop the infection. However, if you do get shingles after being vaccinated, the symptoms are usually milder and the duration of the illness is shorter.

FAQ:

Q: Who should get the shingles vaccine?

A: The CDC recommends that adults aged 50 years and older receive the Shingrix vaccine, regardless of whether they have had shingles before or have received the previous vaccine, Zostavax.

Q: How many doses of the vaccine are required?

A: The Shingrix vaccine is administered in two doses, with the second dose given 2 to 6 months after the first dose.

Q: Are there any side effects?

A: Like any vaccine, the shingles vaccine can cause side effects, including soreness at the injection site, muscle pain, fatigue, and headache. These side effects are usually mild and temporary.

In conclusion, while the shingles vaccine does not guarantee complete protection against shingles, it is highly effective in reducing the risk of developing the infection. Getting vaccinated is strongly recommended for individuals aged 50 and older to minimize the severity and duration of shingles symptoms. Consult with your healthcare provider to determine if the shingles vaccine is right for you.