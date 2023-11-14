Black Friday ຂໍ້ສະເໜີ GPU: ປະຫຍັດອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງໃນບັດກາຟິກສຳລັບ PC ເກມຂອງເຈົ້າ

Buying one of the best graphics cards can be an expensive endeavor, but Black Friday brings exciting opportunities to upgrade your gaming PC while saving some money. While you may not find super-flashy deals on the latest and greatest GPUs like the RTX 4080, there are still significant discounts available if you know where to look.

When Do Black Friday GPU Deals Start?

Black Friday 2023 will be on November 24th, but many retailers have already started their sales or will begin before the 24th. For instance, Amazon’s Black Friday extravaganza kicks off on November 17th, giving you ample time to snag a great deal on GPUs throughout the week.

Early Black Friday GPU Deals

If you’re in need of a graphics card right now, there are already several options on sale. While prices won’t be slashed in half, these deals will make graphics cards more affordable. Both Newegg and Amazon currently offer discounts on selected graphics cards.

What About Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday follows Black Friday on November 27th, and it’s also an excellent opportunity to find GPU deals. In recent years, Cyber Monday has merged with Black Friday, creating an extended period of discounts and sales.

The Best Black Friday GPU Deals – What to Expect in 2023

As Black Friday approaches, we anticipate a plethora of graphics cards going on sale. While graphics cards may not receive the same doorbuster discounts as other gadgets, you can still expect decent discounts across different price points. Savings of up to 10-20% can be expected, which can make a significant difference, especially for high-end cards like the RTX 4080.

Tips for Shopping Black Friday GPU Deals

Set a budget: Determine your budget for a graphics card before delving into the sales. Don’t feel pressured to splurge on the most expensive options; even lower-priced cards can provide an excellent gaming experience. VRAM matters: Pay attention to the amount of VRAM (video memory) a graphics card offers, as it affects gaming performance, particularly for newer and demanding titles. Be honest with yourself: Consider your gaming habits and the types of games you enjoy playing. If you primarily play esports titles, you may not need the most powerful and expensive graphics card available.

With these tips in mind, you can make the most of Black Friday GPU deals and find the perfect graphics card for your gaming needs.

ຄໍາຖາມທີ່ຖາມເລື້ອຍ (FAQ)

1. Can I expect significant discounts on the latest GPUs like the RTX 4080?

While super-flashy deals on the latest GPUs may be rare, you can still find discounts that cut a good $100-$200 off the steep asking price of high-end cards.

2. When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday 2023 falls on November 24th, but many retailers begin their sales before this date, some as early as November 17th.

3. Are there any GPU deals available before Black Friday?

Yes, some retailers already offer early GPU deals, providing discounts on selected graphics cards. Keep an eye out for these deals if you need a graphics card right away.

4. Is Cyber Monday a good time to find GPU deals?

Yes, Cyber Monday is an excellent day to find GPU deals, with discounts available across various retailers.

5. How much can I expect to save on a graphics card during Black Friday?

While the exact savings can vary, you can anticipate discounts of around 10-20% on graphics cards across different price points.

6. What should I consider when shopping for a graphics card during Black Friday?

Budget constraints, VRAM capacity, and your gaming preferences should all factor into your decision-making process when shopping for a graphics card during Black Friday.