New San Jose Edition of Monopoly Released, Celebrating Local Landmarks and History

The highly anticipated San Jose edition of Monopoly was officially released on November 20, 2023, with a special event held at the iconic Winchester Mystery House. This unique version of the classic board game pays homage to the rich history and landmarks of San Jose, capturing the essence of the city for generations to come.

The game board features a variety of notable local landmarks and businesses, including the Winchester Mystery House and Original Joe’s, which occupy the coveted spots that would typically be Boardwalk and Park Place. Other popular destinations featured on the board include Santana Row, San Pedro Square, Plaza de Cesar Chavez, and the Tech Interactive.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan expressed his excitement about the release, stating that the game provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the city’s history and culture. He highlighted the importance of preserving local landmarks and ensuring they are commemorated in such a unique way.

The San Jose edition of Monopoly is now available for purchase at various retailers, including Amazon and CVS, for $39.95. The game was created by Top Trumps and licensed by Hasbro, guaranteeing a high-quality and enjoyable gameplay experience.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I purchase the San Jose edition of Monopoly?

A: The game is available for purchase at retailers such as Amazon and CVS.

Q: How much does the game cost?

A: The San Jose edition of Monopoly is priced at $39.95.

Q: Which landmarks are featured on the game board?

A: The Winchester Mystery House, Original Joe’s, Santana Row, San Pedro Square, Plaza de Cesar Chavez, and the Tech Interactive are among the landmarks included in the game.

Q: What company created the game?

A: The San Jose edition of Monopoly was created by Top Trumps and licensed by Hasbro.

