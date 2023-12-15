ESA ປະເຊີນກັບການຕົກຕໍ່າກັບ Vega Rocket ແລະ Ariane 6

The European Space Agency (ESA) has encountered new challenges in its space launch operations. The final flight of Italy’s Vega rocket has been postponed after crucial parts went missing, while a recent test of Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket was aborted. These setbacks are the latest in a series of issues facing Europe’s troubled launch sector.

The lost propellant tanks for the Vega rocket were discovered “crushed” and unusable in a landfill, along with scraps of metal. Since there are no spare tanks available, ESA plans to adapt slightly larger tanks designed for the more recent Vega C model. The final launch of the original Vega rocket has been rescheduled for September 2024.

Meanwhile, the hot-firing test of the upper stage of the Ariane 6 rocket in Germany was cut short just two minutes into the test. The reasons for the abort are currently being analyzed by manufacturer ArianeGroup. However, ESA stated that the aborted test is unlikely to delay the inaugural flight of Ariane 6, which is scheduled for mid-2024.

These setbacks come at a critical time for Europe’s space industry, as it strives to regain independent access to space. The Ariane 6 rocket has already experienced multiple delays, and the Vega C variant was grounded following a launch failure. Both rockets are crucial for Europe’s future space missions and commercial satellite launches.

Despite these challenges, ESA remains optimistic about the progress being made. The agency has successfully conducted long-firing engine tests and continues to refine its launch capabilities. Restoring Europe’s independent access to space is a top priority, and ESA is committed to overcoming the hurdles it faces.

In conclusion, the missing propellant tanks for the Vega rocket and the aborted test of the Ariane 6 upper stage highlight the ongoing difficulties in Europe’s launch sector. However, ESA is determined to address these setbacks and move forward with its ambitious space exploration goals.