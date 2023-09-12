ຊີວິດເມືອງ

ເປີດຕົວເທັກໂນໂລຍີໃໝ່ ແລະພະລັງຂອງ AI

ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ຮຸ້ນ Oracle ຫຼຸດລົງຫຼັງຈາກລາຍງານລາຍໄດ້ Q2 ທີ່ອ່ອນແອ

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
ຮຸ້ນ Oracle ຫຼຸດລົງຫຼັງຈາກລາຍງານລາຍໄດ້ Q2 ທີ່ອ່ອນແອ

Shares of Oracle Corporation fell 10% before the opening bell following the release of its second fiscal quarter financial report. The software company reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, slightly beating analysts’ expectations of $1.15 per share. However, revenue came in at $12.45 billion, falling short of the expected $12.47 billion.

WestRock Moves Forward with Merger as Smurfit Kappa Shares Sink

Paper and packaging company WestRock saw a 6% increase in its shares before the bell after announcing its plans to merge with Dublin-based company Smurfit Kappa. In contrast, shares of Smurfit Kappa dropped more than 8% in response to the news.

Apple Stock Rises Ahead of iPhone Launch Event

Apple’s stock experienced a slight increase before the bell leading up to the highly anticipated iPhone launch event. The event, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, generated buzz and excitement among technology enthusiasts and investors alike.

Bank of America Upgrades Cintas Stock

Cintas saw a 1% rise in premarket trading after receiving a buy rating upgrade from Bank of America. This upgrade comes as the likelihood of a soft landing economic scenario increases, highlighting the positive outlook for the stock.

Casey’s General Stores Surpasses Earnings Expectations

Retail stock Casey’s General Stores experienced a 4% increase in premarket trading after exceeding earnings expectations for the recent quarter. The company reported earnings of $4.52 per share, surpassing the anticipated $3.36 per share. While revenue slightly fell short of expectations, investors were still encouraged by the positive earnings report.

Geron Receives Upgrade from Goldman Sachs

Geron, a blood cancer treatment firm, saw a 5% increase in its stock before the bell after receiving a buy rating upgrade from Goldman Sachs. The upgrade came ahead of Geron’s 2024 drug launch, which has the potential to drive significant growth in the company’s shares, with analysts predicting a potential increase of up to 70%.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:

– LSEG

- ຊຸດ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​

- Reuters

By Gabriel Botha

Post ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ

ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ຈະ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັກ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ມີ​ເທນ​ເພື່ອ​ເປີດ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ປີ 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ການຂາຍ Discover Samsung: ຮັບ Samsung SmartThings Station ໃນລາຄາພຽງແຕ່ $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ສິນລະປະຂອງການຖອກທ້ອງ: ການປ່ອຍໃຫ້ສິ່ງເກີນ

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

ທ່ານພາດ

ວິທະຍາສາດ

ການສຶກສາໃຫມ່ເປີດເຜີຍຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈກ່ຽວກັບການສືບທອດຂອງແມ່ຂອງ Mitochondrial DNA

Sep 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ຄວາມສໍາຄັນຂອງການປ້ອງກັນການຫຼຸດລົງແລະການສຶກສາໃນ Wales

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ຈັກກະວານແມ່ນປະກອບດ້ວຍ 69% ພະລັງງານຊ້ໍາ, ການວັດແທກໃຫມ່ຢືນຢັນ

Sep 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ນັກວິທະຍາສາດສີດໍາທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າສໍາລັບການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຕັດແຂບໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອເພີ່ມທະວີຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍ

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ