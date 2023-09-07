ຊີວິດເມືອງ

Bethesda's Starfield ໄດ້ຮັບການທົບທວນປະສົມກ່ຽວກັບ Steam

Sep 7, 2023
Bethesda’s highly anticipated space game, Starfield, was released on September 6, marking the end of the developer’s 25-year-long dry spell for new intellectual property. The game has generated significant buzz among fans and critics alike, with many comparing it to Bethesda’s previous titles like Morrowind and Fallout 3.

In Starfield, players begin their journey as a miner who stumbles upon a strange artifact, setting off a multidimensional quest across different factions and spaceships. Although the game is set in space and features aliens and spaceships, Kotaku writer Zack Zwiezen points out that it still retains the familiar Bethesda RPG elements seen in previous titles.

Steam reviewers have shared mixed opinions about Starfield. Some praise the game’s beautiful environments, fantastic immersion, and storytelling, fulfilling the fantasy of living in another universe. These positive reviews highlight Starfield’s ability to transport players to a new and exciting setting.

However, not all Steam reviewers share this sentiment. Some criticize the game for being a glorified loading screen and point out that the combat mechanics are similar to previous Bethesda games like Skyrim and Fallout 4. These negative reviews argue that the game doesn’t offer enough innovation or improvement in gameplay.

Overall, Starfield has received a range of feedback on Steam, with some praising it as a solid game, while others find it lacking compared to Bethesda’s previous titles. As with any highly anticipated release, opinions are subjective, and individual gameplay experiences may vary.

