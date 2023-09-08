ຄວາມສໍາຄັນຂອງການຕໍ່ອາຍຸປະກັນໄພລົດທີ່ທັນເວລາໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ

Having a valid motor insurance policy that covers third-party liabilities is mandatory for all motor vehicles being driven in public spaces in India, as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. It is crucial for motor vehicle owners to sign up for a motor insurance policy that meets this legal requirement. In addition to third-party liability coverage, individuals can also opt for comprehensive plans that provide financial protection in case of vehicle damage or accidents.

One important reason to renew your car insurance policy on time is to protect yourself from legal liabilities. Driving with an expired policy can result in hefty fines if caught by traffic officials. The smart choice is to renew your motor insurance on time to avoid any penalties.

Renewing your car insurance on time is also important for consistent financial protection. Car accidents or damages can occur unexpectedly, and having a valid insurance policy ensures that you are protected against incurring financial losses for repair costs or liabilities to third parties.

No-Claim Bonus (NCB) benefits are another reason to renew your policy on time. If you don’t make any claims during the policy period, you can accumulate NCB, which is an incentive provided for safe driving. This bonus allows you to lower your overall insurance costs when you renew your policy.

Hassle-free claims processing is also dependent on on-time renewal. Delaying the renewal of your policy can lead to delays in settling claims or even disputes. Claims will not be paid if the policy is not renewed before the expiry date.

To sum up, on-time car insurance renewal is essential to comply with the law, enjoy financial protection, and ensure effective coverage. It is important to renew your car insurance well before the expiry date to avoid any penalties and to keep yourself financially protected. Investing in a car insurance policy with a trusted provider, such as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, can provide you with the necessary financial support and benefits like zero depreciation cover, 24/7 spot assistance, conveyance benefit, and more.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’

ນິຍາມ:

Motor Vehicles Act, 1988: A legal act in India that prescribes regulations for motor vehicles and road traffic in the country.

Third-party liabilities: The financial obligations or responsibilities of an individual or entity towards third parties in case of any damage or injury caused by the insured vehicle.

No-Claim Bonus (NCB): An incentive provided by insurance companies to policyholders who do not make any claims during the policy period.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:

Bajaj Allianz ປະກັນໄພທົ່ວໄປ