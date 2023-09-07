ຊີວິດເມືອງ

OpenAI ປະກາດກອງປະຊຸມນັກພັດທະນາເພື່ອສະແດງຕົວຢ່າງເຄື່ອງມືໃຫມ່ແລະແລກປ່ຽນຄວາມຄິດ

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
OpenAI has revealed plans to host its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, on November 6, 2023, in San Francisco. The one-day event aims to bring together hundreds of developers to showcase new tools and engage in discussions with OpenAI’s technical staff.

Since the launch of ChatGPT last year, interest in generative AI has surged worldwide. OpenAI’s models, including GPT-3, GPT-4, DALL-E, and Whisper, have gained traction among more than 2 million developers. These models have been utilized in diverse applications, ranging from integrating smart assistants into existing systems to creating innovative applications and services previously unattainable.

While most of OpenAI’s DevDay will take place in person, the keynote address and certain conference segments will be livestreamed. The event will provide developers from across the globe an opportunity to preview new tools and exchange ideas with OpenAI. Attendees present at the venue will also have the chance to participate in breakout sessions led by OpenAI’s technical staff.

Registration details for both in-person and livestream attendance will be announced in the ensuing weeks. OpenAI has established a website where individuals can express their interest and receive further information regarding the conference. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman anticipates sharing the company’s “latest work” during the event, potentially unveiling new products or services. While a “GPT-5” scale announcement may not be anticipated due to the relative newness and resource requirements of GPT-4, attendees may still encounter surprises.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI DevDay Announcement]
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI API Usage]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

