ຊີວິດເມືອງ

ເປີດຕົວເທັກໂນໂລຍີໃໝ່ ແລະພະລັງຂອງ AI

ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

Neopets Revival: ການນໍາເອົາ Magic ກັບ Ruffle Flash Emulator

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Neopets Revival: ການນໍາເອົາ Magic ກັບ Ruffle Flash Emulator

Neopets, the iconic virtual pet website that once captivated millions of players, is making a comeback with the support of Flash emulator Ruffle. Neopets has partnered with Ruffle to revive its catalog of over 100 minigames, a move that highlights the brand’s commitment to community-driven projects. Following significant changes and a surge in online traffic, Neopets has seen a 60% increase in monthly active users since announcing its independence and introducing a new leadership team.

The partnership between Neopets and Ruffle aims to address the site’s Flash-related issues and ensure a seamless transition for users. Ruffle, a Flash Player emulator written in Rust, “polyfills” existing Flash content on Neopets’ website, allowing for a smooth and transparent upgrade. As a Diamond sponsor, Neopets will provide monthly support to Ruffle, fueling the ongoing success of both platforms.

Dominic Law, CEO of Neopets, acknowledges the significance of minigames in the Neopets experience and expresses gratitude for Ruffle’s support in reviving them. The collaboration signifies a new direction for the Neopets brand, with a focus on community-led development and increased transparency.

The partnership also marks Neopets’ commitment to engaging with its player community. As part of their pledge, Neopets hosted its first live Ask Me Anything (AMA) event on September 6th, allowing fans to interact with CEO Dominic Law and participate in a live giveaway.

Both Neopets and Ruffle are diligently working to address user requests and improve the classic site’s performance and gameplay experience. To stay updated on the latest news from Neopets, visit Neopets.com.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:
– Neopets: https://www.neopets.com
– Ruffle: Flash Player emulator written in Rust.

By Mampho Brescia

Post ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ

ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ຜູ້ຜະລິດ Foxconn ຂອງ Apple ຈະຈັດສົ່ງ iPhone 15 ທີ່ຜະລິດໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ, ຂະຫຍາຍການຜະລິດນອກປະເທດຈີນ.

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ລະບົບ Badge ໃໝ່ໃນ NBA 2K24 ໄດ້ຮັບ Backlash ຈາກຜູ້ຫຼິ້ນເກມ

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ປະເທດໄອແລນຍອມຮັບທ່າອ່ຽງທີ່ບໍ່ມີເງິນສົດ: ມັນຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດສໍາລັບຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ?

Sep 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

ທ່ານພາດ

ຂ່າວ

Warbits+: ເປີດ Beta Sign-Ups Now Live ສໍາລັບມືຖື ແລະ PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ຜູ້ຜະລິດ Foxconn ຂອງ Apple ຈະຈັດສົ່ງ iPhone 15 ທີ່ຜະລິດໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ, ຂະຫຍາຍການຜະລິດນອກປະເທດຈີນ.

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ທີມງານສາກົນສໍາເລັດການຈັດລໍາດັບຂອງ Y Chromosome, ເປີດເຜີຍ Genes ໂປຣຕີນໃຫມ່

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ລະບົບ Badge ໃໝ່ໃນ NBA 2K24 ໄດ້ຮັບ Backlash ຈາກຜູ້ຫຼິ້ນເກມ

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ