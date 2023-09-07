ຊີວິດເມືອງ

ເປີດຕົວເທັກໂນໂລຍີໃໝ່ ແລະພະລັງຂອງ AI

ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

Mortal Kombat Reboot ເອົາ Nitara ກັບຄືນແລະສ້າງແບບຈໍາລອງໂດຍ Megan Fox

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 7, 2023
Mortal Kombat Reboot ເອົາ Nitara ກັບຄືນແລະສ້າງແບບຈໍາລອງໂດຍ Megan Fox

Warner Bros. Games has announced that Nitara, the vampire warrior who was last seen in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance in 2002, will be returning to the series in the forthcoming reboot, Mortal Kombat 1. To give fans a quick refresher on who Nitara is, Warner Bros. has revealed that the character will be voiced and modeled after actor Megan Fox, known for her roles in Jennifer’s Body and Transformers.

Nitara, a vampire creature from a strange realm, is depicted as both evil and good, as she fights to save her people. Megan Fox expressed her fondness for the character, stating, “She’s a vampire, which obviously resonates for whatever reason.” Fox also shared that her involvement in portraying Nitara goes beyond just providing the voice, saying, “[The Nitara acting sessions] force me to tap into areas of myself that I’m not comfortable [with]. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it, and it’s caused me to be more free with myself.”

In the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1, Nitara showcases a new and never-before-seen fatality. The trailer demonstrates Nitara using her five-inch-long fingernails to disembowel her opponent, holding onto their entrails like rope while her bat wings lift her into the air. With a powerful kick, she sends her opponent crashing down, causing their flesh to fall off, leaving behind only a shattered skeleton.

Fans can look forward to experiencing more of Nitara’s unique fighting style when Mortal Kombat 1 releases on September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, those who pre-order the premium and collector’s editions will have early access starting on September 14.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:
– Mortal Kombat publisher Warner Bros. Games
– Jennifer’s Body actor Megan Fox

By Gabriel Botha

Post ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ

ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ຜູ້ຜະລິດ Foxconn ຂອງ Apple ຈະຈັດສົ່ງ iPhone 15 ທີ່ຜະລິດໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ, ຂະຫຍາຍການຜະລິດນອກປະເທດຈີນ.

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ລະບົບ Badge ໃໝ່ໃນ NBA 2K24 ໄດ້ຮັບ Backlash ຈາກຜູ້ຫຼິ້ນເກມ

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ປະເທດໄອແລນຍອມຮັບທ່າອ່ຽງທີ່ບໍ່ມີເງິນສົດ: ມັນຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດສໍາລັບຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ?

Sep 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

ທ່ານພາດ

ຂ່າວ

Warbits+: ເປີດ Beta Sign-Ups Now Live ສໍາລັບມືຖື ແລະ PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ຜູ້ຜະລິດ Foxconn ຂອງ Apple ຈະຈັດສົ່ງ iPhone 15 ທີ່ຜະລິດໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ, ຂະຫຍາຍການຜະລິດນອກປະເທດຈີນ.

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ທີມງານສາກົນສໍາເລັດການຈັດລໍາດັບຂອງ Y Chromosome, ເປີດເຜີຍ Genes ໂປຣຕີນໃຫມ່

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ລະບົບ Badge ໃໝ່ໃນ NBA 2K24 ໄດ້ຮັບ Backlash ຈາກຜູ້ຫຼິ້ນເກມ

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ