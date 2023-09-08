ຊີວິດເມືອງ

ເປີດຕົວເທັກໂນໂລຍີໃໝ່ ແລະພະລັງຂອງ AI

ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

Google ປະກາດເປີດສູນປະສົບການນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຢູ່ທີ່ສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Google ປະກາດເປີດສູນປະສົບການນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຢູ່ທີ່ສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່

Google is celebrating its 25th anniversary by opening the doors of the Google Visitor Experience at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. This new destination offers visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Google and the local community, featuring a public cafe, a Google Store, an events space, and a pop-up shop featuring local businesses.

The Google Visitor Experience centre will be open to the public starting from October 12, 2023. Google aims to provide a unique and “Googley” experience for visitors, complete with a cafe, local art, programming, and more. The company emphasizes its commitment to being a helpful neighbour and investing in a long-term presence in Mountain View.

As part of the Visitor Experience, visitors can attend local community group events or non-profit gatherings at the Huddle, a venue designed to foster connections. Additionally, they have the opportunity to discover and support local businesses at the Pop-Up Shop. The Plaza offers a space for curiosity to flourish, with outdoor art, events, and programming. The Cafe @ Mountain View serves as Google’s first-ever public cafe, providing a place for visitors to connect with friends.

Adding to the experience, Google is also opening its first brick-and-mortar Google Store on the West Coast, located within the Visitor Experience centre in Mountain View. This store allows visitors to explore Google’s hardware products and services firsthand.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:
– Title: Google Announces Opening of Google Visitor Experience Centre
– Source: Google Blog Post

By Gabriel Botha

Post ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ

ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ຜູ້ຜະລິດ Foxconn ຂອງ Apple ຈະຈັດສົ່ງ iPhone 15 ທີ່ຜະລິດໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ, ຂະຫຍາຍການຜະລິດນອກປະເທດຈີນ.

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ລະບົບ Badge ໃໝ່ໃນ NBA 2K24 ໄດ້ຮັບ Backlash ຈາກຜູ້ຫຼິ້ນເກມ

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ປະເທດໄອແລນຍອມຮັບທ່າອ່ຽງທີ່ບໍ່ມີເງິນສົດ: ມັນຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດສໍາລັບຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ?

Sep 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

ທ່ານພາດ

ຂ່າວ

Warbits+: ເປີດ Beta Sign-Ups Now Live ສໍາລັບມືຖື ແລະ PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ຜູ້ຜະລິດ Foxconn ຂອງ Apple ຈະຈັດສົ່ງ iPhone 15 ທີ່ຜະລິດໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ, ຂະຫຍາຍການຜະລິດນອກປະເທດຈີນ.

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ທີມງານສາກົນສໍາເລັດການຈັດລໍາດັບຂອງ Y Chromosome, ເປີດເຜີຍ Genes ໂປຣຕີນໃຫມ່

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ

ລະບົບ Badge ໃໝ່ໃນ NBA 2K24 ໄດ້ຮັບ Backlash ຈາກຜູ້ຫຼິ້ນເກມ

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ