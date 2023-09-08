Apple ເປີດຕົວ iPhone 15, Apple Watch ໃໝ່ ແລະ AirPods ໃນງານສະແດງສິນຄ້າ

Apple Inc. has announced its most anticipated product event of the year, where it will introduce the iPhone 15, new Apple Watch models, and the latest AirPods. The event, called “Wonderlust,” will take place on September 12 at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The highlight of the event will be the iPhone 15 Pro line, which will feature significant updates and improvements. In addition, Apple will also discuss its upcoming software updates, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10.

The iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods are the core products in Apple’s ecosystem and contribute to approximately 60% of the company’s overall revenue. Apple is hoping that the launch of the iPhone 15 will help it recover from a sales slump and attract customers to upgrade their devices.

One notable change in this year’s iPhone release is the switch to the USB-C standard for charging and data transfer, which may improve performance but could potentially upset consumers. This will be the second time Apple changes the iPhone’s port, with the previous switch occurring in 2012.

The iPhone 15 will be available in four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. The base models will have aluminum sides and a glass back, while the high-end Pro models will feature a new design with titanium sides, a brushed look, and a frosted glass back. The pro models will also have thinner bezels, thanks to a new manufacturing process called LIPO.

The Pro models will come with a faster A17 chip built on a new 3-nanometer production process, providing better performance and battery life. Additionally, the Pro models will have significant camera upgrades, including enhanced telephoto and ultrawide lenses, as well as an updated telephoto system with hardware zoom capabilities.

All the new iPhones will feature the “U2” ultrawide-band semiconductor for improved location capabilities. They will also switch from Lightning to USB-C for charging and data transfers, with increased transfer speeds exclusive to the Pro models.

At the event, Apple will also unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 in the current sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The company is also expected to release the second-generation Ultra, although details about this model are scarce.

Overall, Apple’s product event is highly anticipated, as the company aims to attract consumers with its latest iPhone models, software updates, and Apple Watch advancements. The event will also provide insights into Apple’s strategy for overcoming challenges in the market, including the sales slump and concerns in China.

ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນ: Bloomberg