ພັນທະມິດຂອງ Deloitte ແລະ Bitwave: ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການຄຸ້ມຄອງຊັບສິນດິຈິຕອນ

Big 4 accounting firm Deloitte and enterprise accounting platform Bitwave have joined forces to create a strategic alliance. The collaboration aims to assist businesses in managing the complexities of the digital asset space by combining Bitwave’s software platform with Deloitte’s accounting, tax, and governance advisory services.

The rapid evolution of the digital asset industry has brought about a range of new challenges, including increased data, risks, regulations, and compliance requirements. The Deloitte-Bitwave alliance offers clients a suite of digital asset offerings to address these complexities. This includes connecting blockchain data to enterprise resource planning systems for real-time insights, automating accounting processes to accelerate monthly close, and streamlining crypto payments.

Furthermore, the alliance helps companies comply with accounting principles such as U.S. GAAP and IFRS, as well as mitigating risks and increasing transparency through enhanced processes and controls. It also takes into account tax considerations during transactions and assists with global tax compliance.

The partnership between Deloitte and Bitwave brings together complementary skill sets and expertise. According to Rob Massey, partner at Deloitte Tax LLP, the alliance offers unique opportunities for collaboration and aims to redefine the digital asset industry.

Both Deloitte and Bitwave see the importance of not only addressing technical challenges but also organizational ones. The alliance leverages Deloitte’s professional services, specialization in finance, tax, and digital transformation, to solve a broad range of business issues.

Deloitte’s extensive experience in the blockchain and digital asset space is highlighted by the completion of Bitwave’s implementation certification by numerous Deloitte practitioners. This alliance allows clients to benefit from Deloitte’s insights and expertise while using the Bitwave platform.

In conclusion, the Deloitte and Bitwave alliance is focused on providing speed, process efficiencies, cost savings, and compliance enhancements to businesses utilizing digital assets. Their collaboration aims to navigate the complexities of the digital asset space and set new benchmarks in the industry.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:

– [Deloitte](https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/tax/articles/deloitte-bitwave-alliance-helping-clients-accelerate.html)

– [Bitwave](https://bitwave.io/)