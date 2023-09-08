ຄວາມສໍາຄັນຂອງ Sandbox ກົດລະບຽບຂອງສະຫະລັດສໍາລັບການປະດິດສ້າງ Crypto

Commissioner Caroline D. Pham of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) recently spoke at the Cato Institute, emphasizing the need for a U.S. regulatory sandbox for digital asset markets. She highlighted the importance of staying ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry and expressed concerns about the “wait and see” approach taken by the United States towards blockchain technology and digital assets.

In her remarks, Commissioner Pham proposed the launch of the first-ever U.S. pilot program for digital asset markets. She suggested that this pilot program would serve as a regulatory sandbox to test, gather data, and examine innovation in a safe framework under existing regulations and protections.

Commissioner Pham pointed out that other jurisdictions worldwide have already embraced regulatory sandboxes to encourage growth and progress. She highlighted the need for the United States to take proactive measures and provide regulatory clarity for digital assets to ensure robust guardrails are in place. She mentioned that she was the first U.S. regulator to propose a comprehensive regulatory framework for responsible digital asset markets and has been advocating for the CFTC to use its existing authority to support innovation.

To address the challenging legal issues associated with regulatory sandboxes at the federal level, Commissioner Pham proposed the use of pilot programs. She emphasized the success of pilot programs in the past and their effectiveness in safely exploring new products and evolving market structures. By strategically introducing and refining new initiatives, pilot programs can help minimize risks and maximize the chances of success.

Commissioner Pham recommended that the CFTC commence a pilot initiative for digital asset markets to ensure that the United States stays ahead of the curve. She highlighted the need to gather data, examine the characteristics of past pilot programs, and develop a pragmatic approach to digital assets and tokenization. By doing so, the CFTC can uphold its mandate of fostering open, transparent, competitive, and financially sound markets.

In conclusion, Commissioner Pham’s remarks emphasize the importance of a U.S. regulatory sandbox for crypto innovation. By launching a pilot program for digital asset markets, the United States can create a safe framework for emerging technologies and market structures within existing regulations and protections, ensuring economic growth and competitiveness in the global market.

