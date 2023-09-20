ການຂາດນັກວິທະຍາສາດອັງກິດສີດໍາ: ການແກ້ໄຂເຊື້ອຊາດສະຖາບັນໃນວິທະຍາສາດ

Officially, there are no black chemistry or physics professors in the UK, leading many scientists to argue that UK science is institutionally racist. The Royal Society, the oldest scientific academy in the world, aims to change this with a new funding scheme designed to support black PhD students in pursuing careers in academic research and eventually becoming professors. The scheme will provide up to £690,000 in funding to five fellows each year.

Dr Mark Richards, a physics researcher and lecturer at Imperial College London, and Professor Robert Mokaya, an expert in materials chemistry at the University of Nottingham, shed light on this issue. Although Mokaya has been a professor of chemistry since 2008, he does not officially exist according to statistics collected by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA). HESA rounds the numbers to the nearest five, so Mokaya is rounded down to zero. While he admits there may be other black chemistry professors in the UK, he has not yet had the chance to meet them. Both Mokaya and Richards confirm that there are no black physics professors either.

In the field of chemistry, there are a total of 520 professors, while there are 825 in physics. The situation is slightly better in biosciences, with five black professors out of 1,345, and engineering, which has approximately 20 black professors out of 1,730. Overall, out of all the sciences, there are only 70 black professors, representing just 0.6% of the total. Only 10 of these professors are women. In contrast, black people make up 4.2% of the population in England and Wales according to the latest census.

There are various factors contributing to the underrepresentation of black scientists. Richards believes that a lack of awareness of available opportunities and the absence of advocacy serve as major barriers for marginalized groups. Without networks and support, it becomes discouraging for talented individuals. The statistics clearly demonstrate that the proportion of black people in science decreases at each stage of the academic ladder, from GCSEs to professorship.

Richards, whose interest in science can be traced back to his childhood, emphasizes the importance of curiosity and support in fostering scientific aspirations. Growing up in a single-parent household, he remembers how his inquisitive mind led him to explore the inner workings of a plug socket as a young child. Despite initially being labeled a “bad child,” Richards explains that his curiosity and desire to understand how things work fueled his passion for science.

The lack of black representation in science is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach to dismantle institutional racism and promote inclusivity. The Royal Society’s funding scheme is just one step towards addressing this disparity and ensuring that black scientists in the UK receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve.

