ຊີວິດເມືອງ

ເປີດຕົວເທັກໂນໂລຍີໃໝ່ ແລະພະລັງຂອງ AI

ວິທະຍາສາດ

ວິທີການເບິ່ງ "ວົງແຫວນໄຟ" ແສງຕາເວັນ Eclipse ໃນເຂດ Kansas City

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 13, 2023
ວິທີການເບິ່ງ "ວົງແຫວນໄຟ" ແສງຕາເວັນ Eclipse ໃນເຂດ Kansas City

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By Mampho Brescia

Post ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ

ວິທະຍາສາດ

ພາລະກິດທາງຈິດ: ການສຳຫຼວດຮູບດາວທີ່ມີແກນໂລຫະ

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ຮູບຮ່າງບິດຂອງທາງຊ້າງເຜືອກ ອະທິບາຍໂດຍນັກດາລາສາດ Harvard

Oct 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ວິທະຍາສາດ

Human Brain Cell Atlas: ການປະຕິວັດຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງພວກເຮົາກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຜິດກະຕິ neuropsychiatric

Oct 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

ທ່ານພາດ

ວິທະຍາສາດ

ພາລະກິດທາງຈິດ: ການສຳຫຼວດຮູບດາວທີ່ມີແກນໂລຫະ

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ຮູບຮ່າງບິດຂອງທາງຊ້າງເຜືອກ ອະທິບາຍໂດຍນັກດາລາສາດ Harvard

Oct 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

Human Brain Cell Atlas: ການປະຕິວັດຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງພວກເຮົາກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຜິດກະຕິ neuropsychiatric

Oct 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ກໍລະນີທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ: ການຄົ້ນພົບດາວເຄາະທີ່ດົກໜາ GJ367 ຂ

Oct 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ