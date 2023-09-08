ສຳຫຼວດປະຫວັດສາດທໍລະນີສາດ ແລະ ອັນຕະລາຍຂອງຮ່ອມພູ Caldera

Geoscientists from the US Geological Survey (USGS) recently embarked on a field excursion to the Long Valley Caldera in California to gain a deeper understanding of its geologic history and volcanic hazards. The Long Valley Caldera, located on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada, has a complex eruption history spanning millions of years.

During the excursion, the geoscientists were treated to stunning views of the surrounding landscape, which included the Mono-Inyo Craters, Mono Lake, and the Sierran granite and metamorphic rocks. This provided them with a broader context for studying the caldera and assessing volcanic hazards.

The field trip also provided an opportunity to examine new geothermal features at Hot Creek and witness the operations of the power plants at Casa Diablo. The scientists also had the chance to visit the seismic and GPS stations that contribute to CalVO’s extensive monitoring network in the Long Valley region.

Understanding the geologic history of the Long Valley Caldera is crucial for characterizing volcanic hazards. The region has experienced various volcanic activities throughout its history, including basalt eruptions approximately 4 to 2.6 million years ago and the formation of sticky rhyolite domes around 2.2 million to800,000 years ago. The caldera-forming eruption that occurred roughly 760,000 years ago was especially significant.

By revisiting, challenging, and revising scientific assumptions, the geoscientists aim to make advances and test new theories. The field excursion brought together experts with different levels of experience to foster knowledge exchange and stimulate discussions and debates.

Ongoing work in the Long Valley region includes the installation and maintenance of GPS and seismic sensors within the caldera and on Paoha Island in Mono Lake. Additionally, yearly earthquake swarms associated with snowmelt are closely monitored, geochronology studies of precaldera basaltic lavas are conducted, and various other geologic, hydrologic, and geophysical studies are undertaken.

Understanding the geologic history and hazards of the Long Valley Caldera not only contributes to the scientific knowledge of volcanic processes but also serves as a basis for assessing and mitigating potential risks for the communities in the region.

