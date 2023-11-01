Humanity is currently experiencing a remarkable era of close surveillance of the Sun, uncovering previously unseen details and transforming our understanding of this celestial body. Over the past few years, two satellites, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe and the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter, have played a crucial role in capturing high-resolution images and collecting essential data.

These powerful spacecraft have weathered intense solar storms and radiation blasts, providing scientists with a wealth of invaluable information about the Sun’s behavior. The resulting images have amazed researchers and initiated a paradigm shift in the field of solar physics.

The Parker Solar Probe, in its elliptical orbit close to the Sun’s surface, meticulously monitors particle releases and magnetic fields, offering unique insights into the Sun’s atmosphere. On the other hand, the Solar Orbiter, while maintaining a greater distance, captures breathtakingly detailed images with its high-definition cameras.

In a serendipitous encounter in June 2022, the two satellites allowed scientists to measure the speed at which temperatures rise from the Sun’s surface into its atmosphere for the first time. This collaboration demonstrated the immense potential of combining data from multiple sources to advance our understanding of the Sun.

Moreover, the Solar Orbiter witnessed a colossal eruption on the far side of the Sun, which directly impacted the Parker Solar Probe. This event, occurring in 2021, represented a groundbreaking measurement and highlighted the significance of such close surveillance.

In September 2022, the Solar Orbiter recorded the largest solar eruption in history. If Earth had been in the eruption’s path, it could have rivalled the destructive Carrington Event of 1859, which caused extensive damage to telegraph systems. These recent events underscore the importance of the ongoing mission of these satellites and the wealth of knowledge they continue to provide.

With both the Parker Solar Probe and Solar Orbiter expected to remain operational until at least 2024, and the Solar Orbiter funded through 2029, there is great anticipation for more fascinating discoveries in the field of solar physics. Coupled with the contributions of other solar observatories, such as the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, humanity’s increasing comprehension of the Sun holds great potential for shaping our technological future on Earth.

ຄໍາຖາມທີ່ຖາມເລື້ອຍ (FAQ)

1. How have the Parker Solar Probe and Solar Orbiter revolutionized our understanding of the Sun?

These two satellites have captured high-resolution images and collected vital data that have significantly enhanced our knowledge of the Sun’s behavior and composition. They have enabled scientists to witness unprecedented solar eruptions and measure the speed at which temperatures rise from the Sun’s surface.

2. What is the significance of the recent measurement of the largest solar eruption in history?

The measurement of this massive solar eruption reinforces the importance of close surveillance of the Sun and the potential dangers it poses to our technologically-dependent lives. It serves as a reminder of the destructive power that solar events can unleash.

3. How long are the Parker Solar Probe and Solar Orbiter expected to remain operational?

Both the Parker Solar Probe and Solar Orbiter are projected to continue their missions until at least 2024. The Solar Orbiter is funded through 2029, providing an extended opportunity for further discoveries and observations.

4. What other solar observatories are contributing to our understanding of the Sun?

In addition to the Parker Solar Probe and Solar Orbiter, observatories like the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on Maui, Hawaii, are expanding our knowledge of the Sun. Together, these observatories offer a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to studying our central star.