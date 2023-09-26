ຊີວິດເມືອງ

ເປີດຕົວເທັກໂນໂລຍີໃໝ່ ແລະພະລັງຂອງ AI

ວິທະຍາສາດ

ຊ່າງພາບອາລາສາດຖ່າຍຮູບພາບພະຈັນທີ່ຫາຍາກຂອງດວງຈັນຊຸບເປີບລູຢູ່ປະເທດປອກຕຸຍການ

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 26, 2023
ຊ່າງພາບອາລາສາດຖ່າຍຮູບພາບພະຈັນທີ່ຫາຍາກຂອງດວງຈັນຊຸບເປີບລູຢູ່ປະເທດປອກຕຸຍການ

Professional photographer Miguel Claro recently captured a breathtaking image of the Super Blue Moon on August 30, 2023, as it rose over Monsaraz castle at the Dark Sky Alqueva reserve in Portugal. Claro, known for his astrophotography, is a member of The World at Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve.

Contrary to its name, the Blue Moon is not actually blue. It is defined as the second full moon in a month or the third of four full moons in a single season. On the other hand, a Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.

The Super Blue Moon of August 30th was a rare event that won’t occur again for several decades. According to NASA, the next Super Blue Moon will be in 2037.

For those interested in observing the moon, there are guides available for the best deals on binoculars and telescopes. Additionally, there are recommended cameras and lenses for astrophotography to help capture your own celestial images.

Miguel Claro’s work can be found on his website and his Instagram account, showcasing his spectacular images of the night sky.

If you have your own photos of the moon that you would like to share with Space.com’s readers, you can submit them along with your comments and location to [email protected].

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:
– Space.com (source article)

By Robert Andrew

Post ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ

ວິທະຍາສາດ

ເຄື່ອງມືວິທະຍາສາດກ່ຽວກັບໂມດູນ Chandrayaan-3 ສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ພຽງພໍສໍາລັບການສຶກສາ Exoplanet ໃນອະນາຄົດ

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ວິທະຍາສາດ

Chandrayaan-3: ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຈະ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ສໍາ​ລັບ Vikram Lander ແລະ Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ການສັງເກດການຂອງ JWST ແນະນໍາການປົນເປື້ອນຂອງດາວທຽມທີ່ແຊກແຊງການວັດແທກຂອງ TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

ທ່ານພາດ

ວິທະຍາສາດ

ເຄື່ອງມືວິທະຍາສາດກ່ຽວກັບໂມດູນ Chandrayaan-3 ສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ພຽງພໍສໍາລັບການສຶກສາ Exoplanet ໃນອະນາຄົດ

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

Chandrayaan-3: ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຈະ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ສໍາ​ລັບ Vikram Lander ແລະ Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ການສັງເກດການຂອງ JWST ແນະນໍາການປົນເປື້ອນຂອງດາວທຽມທີ່ແຊກແຊງການວັດແທກຂອງ TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ໂທຫາອີກອັນໜຶ່ງ: ດາວເຄາະນ້ອຍ 2023 SW6 ເຂົ້າມາໃກ້ໂລກ

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ