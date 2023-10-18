ຈະເກີດຫຍັງຂຶ້ນກັບດວງອາທິດຂອງເຮົາເມື່ອມັນຕາຍ?

Scientists have been studying the fate of our Sun, trying to determine what it will look like in its final stages. Recent studies suggest that the most likely outcome for the Sun is that it will become a planetary nebula, a luminous bubble of gas and cosmic dust. This is a reversal of earlier theories that proposed a different outcome.

The Sun is currently about 4.6 billion years old and is predicted to reach the end of its life in another 10 billion years. Along the way, it will undergo a transformation where it will become a red giant. The core of the star will shrink, while the outer layers will expand, potentially engulfing planets like Earth.

However, the real danger for life on Earth comes from the Sun’s increasing brightness. As it gets older, the Sun is becoming brighter by about 10% every billion years. This gradual increase in brightness will eventually evaporate our oceans and make the planet uninhabitable.

After the red giant phase, the Sun will shrink down to become a white dwarf and eventually end its life as a planetary nebula. This occurs when a dying star ejects its envelope of gas and dust into space, revealing its core. The core then shines brightly for a brief period of approximately 10,000 years, creating the planetary nebula. These nebulae can be extremely bright and visible from large distances.

The recent study by an international team of astronomers used computer modeling to determine that our Sun, like the majority of other stars, will most likely become a white dwarf and then a planetary nebula. This solves the long-standing conflict between observed brightness and theoretical models of planetary nebulae.

Planetary nebulae are commonly found throughout the universe and have been observed in famous examples such as the Helix Nebula and the Cat’s Eye Nebula. These nebulae were named after planets because they appeared similar in appearance through telescopes in the past.

The research provides valuable insight into the life cycle of stars and our understanding of the cosmos. It also offers a way to measure the presence of stars of various ages in distant galaxies. The study was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

