NASA’s Kepler space telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery this week, unveiling a previously unknown alien solar system called Kepler-385. This extraordinary system consists of seven planets, all of which are larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune. The planets orbit a Sun-like star, which is slightly bigger and hotter than our own Sun.

Each of the planets in Kepler-385 experiences intense heat from their star. The first two planets are believed to be rocky with thin atmospheres, slightly larger than Earth. On the other hand, the remaining five planets are approximately double the size of Earth and are expected to have thick atmospheres surrounding them.

This significant discovery is part of a new Kepler catalogue, which includes around 4,400 planet candidates and over 700 multi-planet systems. Scientists and astronomers will continue to study Kepler-385 and the other planets in the Kepler catalogue to gain a better understanding of these distant worlds and their potential habitability.

ຄໍາຖາມທີ່ຖາມເລື້ອຍ (FAQ)

1. What is Kepler-385?

Kepler-385 is an alien solar system discovered by NASA’s Kepler space telescope. It consists of seven planets, all larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, orbiting a Sun-like star.

2. How hot are the planets in Kepler-385?

The planets in Kepler-385 experience intense heat from their star.

3. What are the sizes of the planets in Kepler-385?

The first two planets in Kepler-385 are rocky and slightly larger than Earth, while the other five planets are about twice the size of Earth.

4. ຄວາມສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄົ້ນພົບນີ້ແມ່ນຫຍັງ?

The discovery of Kepler-385 and other planets in the Kepler catalogue provides valuable insights into the diversity of exoplanetary systems and their potential for habitability.

5. What is the purpose of the Kepler mission?

The Kepler mission aims to discover and characterize Earth-like planets orbiting other stars in our galaxy.

(ທີ່ມາ: NASA)